How to Watch Kentucky vs. North Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats (4-1) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the North Florida Ospreys (1-5) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Rupp Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Kentucky vs. North Florida
- Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Rupp Arena
Key Stats for Kentucky vs. North Florida
- The Wildcats average 82.8 points per game, 11.0 more points than the 71.8 the Ospreys allow.
- The Ospreys score an average of 66.7 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 62.8 the Wildcats give up.
- This season, the Wildcats have a 49.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.8% higher than the 43.9% of shots the Ospreys' opponents have hit.
- The Ospreys are shooting 42.0% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 38.7% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
Kentucky Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Wildcats this season is Tyty Washington Jr., who averages 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.
- Kentucky's leading rebounder is Oscar Tshiebwe averaging 15.8 boards per game and its best passer is Sahvir Wheeler and his 8.2 assists per game.
- The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Kellan Grady, who makes 2.4 threes per game.
- Wheeler is Kentucky's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Tshiebwe leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.
North Florida Players to Watch
- Carter Hendricksen puts up 13.8 points and 4.0 rebounds per game for the Ospreys, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Jose Placer records more assists than any other North Florida player with 3.2 per game. He also scores 10.0 points and pulls down 2.7 rebounds per game.
- Hendricksen is dependable from three-point range and leads the Ospreys with 3.2 made threes per game.
- Dorian James (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for North Florida while Jadyn Parker (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Duke
L 79-71
Away
11/12/2021
Robert Morris
W 100-60
Home
11/16/2021
Mount St. Mary's
W 80-55
Home
11/19/2021
Ohio
W 77-59
Home
11/22/2021
Albany (NY)
W 86-61
Home
11/26/2021
North Florida
-
Home
11/29/2021
Central Michigan
-
Home
12/7/2021
Southern
-
Home
12/11/2021
Notre Dame
-
Away
12/18/2021
Ohio State
-
Home
12/22/2021
Louisville
-
Home
North Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Texas A&M
L 64-46
Away
11/12/2021
Grand Canyon
L 65-51
Away
11/15/2021
Arizona State
L 72-63
Away
11/17/2021
UCLA
L 98-63
Away
11/20/2021
Webber International
W 103-43
Home
11/26/2021
Kentucky
-
Away
11/28/2021
Florida International
-
Away
12/2/2021
Edward Waters
-
Home
12/5/2021
Florida Atlantic
-
Away
12/8/2021
Florida
-
Away
12/11/2021
Austin Peay
-
Home