Nov 22, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) celebrates as he helps forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) to his feet during the first half against the Albany Great Danes at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats (4-1) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the North Florida Ospreys (1-5) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Rupp Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. North Florida

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena

Key Stats for Kentucky vs. North Florida

The Wildcats average 82.8 points per game, 11.0 more points than the 71.8 the Ospreys allow.

The Ospreys score an average of 66.7 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 62.8 the Wildcats give up.

This season, the Wildcats have a 49.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.8% higher than the 43.9% of shots the Ospreys' opponents have hit.

The Ospreys are shooting 42.0% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 38.7% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Kentucky Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Wildcats this season is Tyty Washington Jr., who averages 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.

Kentucky's leading rebounder is Oscar Tshiebwe averaging 15.8 boards per game and its best passer is Sahvir Wheeler and his 8.2 assists per game.

The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Kellan Grady, who makes 2.4 threes per game.

Wheeler is Kentucky's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Tshiebwe leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

North Florida Players to Watch

Carter Hendricksen puts up 13.8 points and 4.0 rebounds per game for the Ospreys, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Jose Placer records more assists than any other North Florida player with 3.2 per game. He also scores 10.0 points and pulls down 2.7 rebounds per game.

Hendricksen is dependable from three-point range and leads the Ospreys with 3.2 made threes per game.

Dorian James (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for North Florida while Jadyn Parker (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Duke L 79-71 Away 11/12/2021 Robert Morris W 100-60 Home 11/16/2021 Mount St. Mary's W 80-55 Home 11/19/2021 Ohio W 77-59 Home 11/22/2021 Albany (NY) W 86-61 Home 11/26/2021 North Florida - Home 11/29/2021 Central Michigan - Home 12/7/2021 Southern - Home 12/11/2021 Notre Dame - Away 12/18/2021 Ohio State - Home 12/22/2021 Louisville - Home

North Florida Schedule