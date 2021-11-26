Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Kentucky vs. North Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 22, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) celebrates as he helps forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) to his feet during the first half against the Albany Great Danes at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 22, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) celebrates as he helps forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) to his feet during the first half against the Albany Great Danes at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats (4-1) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the North Florida Ospreys (1-5) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Rupp Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Kentucky vs. North Florida

    Key Stats for Kentucky vs. North Florida

    • The Wildcats average 82.8 points per game, 11.0 more points than the 71.8 the Ospreys allow.
    • The Ospreys score an average of 66.7 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 62.8 the Wildcats give up.
    • This season, the Wildcats have a 49.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.8% higher than the 43.9% of shots the Ospreys' opponents have hit.
    • The Ospreys are shooting 42.0% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 38.7% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

    Kentucky Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Wildcats this season is Tyty Washington Jr., who averages 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.
    • Kentucky's leading rebounder is Oscar Tshiebwe averaging 15.8 boards per game and its best passer is Sahvir Wheeler and his 8.2 assists per game.
    • The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Kellan Grady, who makes 2.4 threes per game.
    • Wheeler is Kentucky's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Tshiebwe leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

    North Florida Players to Watch

    • Carter Hendricksen puts up 13.8 points and 4.0 rebounds per game for the Ospreys, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
    • Jose Placer records more assists than any other North Florida player with 3.2 per game. He also scores 10.0 points and pulls down 2.7 rebounds per game.
    • Hendricksen is dependable from three-point range and leads the Ospreys with 3.2 made threes per game.
    • Dorian James (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for North Florida while Jadyn Parker (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Kentucky Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Duke

    L 79-71

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Robert Morris

    W 100-60

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Mount St. Mary's

    W 80-55

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Ohio

    W 77-59

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Albany (NY)

    W 86-61

    Home

    11/26/2021

    North Florida

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Central Michigan

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Southern

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Notre Dame

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Ohio State

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Louisville

    -

    Home

    North Florida Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Texas A&M

    L 64-46

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Grand Canyon

    L 65-51

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Arizona State

    L 72-63

    Away

    11/17/2021

    UCLA

    L 98-63

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Webber International

    W 103-43

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Kentucky

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Florida International

    -

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Edward Waters

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Florida Atlantic

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Florida

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Austin Peay

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    North Florida at Kentucky

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 24, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) passes the ball as Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Raptors at Pacers

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is defended by Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hawks vs. Grizzlies

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) goes to the basket as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) defends the shot during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards vs. Thunder

    2 minutes ago
    womens volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Oregon at Oregon State in Women's College Volleyball

    2 minutes ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Minnesota at Penn State in Women's Col

    2 minutes ago
    washington huskies football
    College Football

    How to Watch Washington State vs. Washington

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 10, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Sam Sessoms (3) shoots the ball as Youngstown State Penguins guard Shemar Rathan-Mayes (left) defends during the first half at the Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Penn State vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) celebrates as he helps forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) to his feet during the first half against the Albany Great Danes at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    North Florida vs. Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) hugs Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) after the game at United Center. The Chicago Bulls won 109-103. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy