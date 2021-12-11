Kentucky puts its seven-game winning streak on the line when it travels to Notre Dame on Saturday.

Kentucky lost its season opener to Duke but has since been one of the best teams in the country in rolling off seven straight.

How to Watch Kentucky at Notre Dame in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

Game Time: 5:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Wildcats have won every game by double-digits and all but one by at least 25 points. It has been an impressive stretch for Kentucky, but they haven't played a major conference team since the Blue Devils.

That all changes starting on Saturday when they travel to Notre Dame to take on an Irish team that has lost three straight games.

Notre Dame is just 3-4 on the year but its losses have been to Saint Mary's, Texas A&M, Illinois and Boston College The Irish don't have a bad loss yet, but they also haven't been very competitive against the best teams on their schedule.

Saturday, it doesn't get any easier against Kentucky. The Wildcats will be the best team they have played so far this year and they will have to be much better if they want to try and stop them and pull off the upset.

