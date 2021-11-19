Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Kentucky vs. Ohio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Vander Plas (5) reacts after a play with guard Jason Preston (0) in the second half against the Creighton Bluejays in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Vander Plas (5) reacts after a play with guard Jason Preston (0) in the second half against the Creighton Bluejays in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Ohio Bobcats (3-0) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the No. 13 Kentucky Wildcats (2-1) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Rupp Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Kentucky vs. Ohio

    Key Stats for Kentucky vs. Ohio

    • Last year, the Wildcats averaged 70.4 points per game, just 2.2 fewer points than the 72.6 the Bobcats gave up.
    • The Bobcats scored an average of 79.2 points per game last year, 9.0 more points than the 70.2 the Wildcats gave up.
    • The Wildcats made 41.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points lower than the Bobcats allowed to their opponents (44.0%).
    • The Bobcats shot at a 47.9% clip from the field last season, 6.6 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.

    Kentucky Players to Watch

    • Brandon Boston Jr. averaged 11.5 points per contest to go with 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game last season.
    • Isaiah Jackson averaged 6.6 boards per game and Davion Mintz dished out 3.1 assists per game.
    • Mintz made 2.2 threes per game a season ago.
    • Boston averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Jackson compiled 2.6 rejections per contest.

    Ohio Players to Watch

    • Jason Preston scored 15.7 points and distributed 7.3 assists per game last season.
    • Dwight Wilson hauled in an average of 7.5 boards in each contest while scoring 14.5 points per game last season.
    • Ben Roderick hit an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Preston averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Ben Vander Plas compiled 0.6 rejections per contest.

    Kentucky Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Duke

    L 79-71

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Robert Morris

    W 100-60

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Mount St. Mary's

    W 80-55

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Ohio

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Albany (NY)

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    North Florida

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Central Michigan

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Southern

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Notre Dame

    -

    Away

    Ohio Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Belmont

    W 92-80

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Cleveland State

    W 67-56

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Robert Morris

    W 85-71

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Kentucky

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Mount St. Mary's

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Concordia (MI)

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    LSU

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Saint Francis (PA)

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Stetson

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    Ohio at Kentucky

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 22, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and center Nikola Jokic (15) celebrate defeating the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls at Nuggets

    1 minute ago
    Nebraska Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Penn State at Nebraska in Women's College Volleyball

    1 minute ago
    UCLA Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Arizona State at UCLA

    1 minute ago
    georgia basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Georgia Tech at Georgia in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17162124
    College Football

    How to Watch Arizona vs. Washington State

    1 minute ago
    Oct 22, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back Isaiah Bowser (5) runs the ball as Memphis Tigers linebacker JJ Russell (23) move in during the second half at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Memphis vs. Houston

    1 minute ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates after a game against the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers at McCarthey Athletic Center. Bulldogs won 115-62. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Bellarmine vs. Gonzaga

    1 minute ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) drives to the basket as Campbell Camels guard Jordan Whitfield (11) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Duke vs. Lafayette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jordan Usher (4) shoots against Loyola Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Georgia vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy