How to Watch Kentucky vs. Ohio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Ohio Bobcats (3-0) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the No. 13 Kentucky Wildcats (2-1) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Rupp Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.
Key Stats for Kentucky vs. Ohio
- Last year, the Wildcats averaged 70.4 points per game, just 2.2 fewer points than the 72.6 the Bobcats gave up.
- The Bobcats scored an average of 79.2 points per game last year, 9.0 more points than the 70.2 the Wildcats gave up.
- The Wildcats made 41.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points lower than the Bobcats allowed to their opponents (44.0%).
- The Bobcats shot at a 47.9% clip from the field last season, 6.6 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.
Kentucky Players to Watch
- Brandon Boston Jr. averaged 11.5 points per contest to go with 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game last season.
- Isaiah Jackson averaged 6.6 boards per game and Davion Mintz dished out 3.1 assists per game.
- Mintz made 2.2 threes per game a season ago.
- Boston averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Jackson compiled 2.6 rejections per contest.
Ohio Players to Watch
- Jason Preston scored 15.7 points and distributed 7.3 assists per game last season.
- Dwight Wilson hauled in an average of 7.5 boards in each contest while scoring 14.5 points per game last season.
- Ben Roderick hit an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Preston averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Ben Vander Plas compiled 0.6 rejections per contest.
Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Duke
L 79-71
Away
11/12/2021
Robert Morris
W 100-60
Home
11/16/2021
Mount St. Mary's
W 80-55
Home
11/19/2021
Ohio
-
Home
11/22/2021
Albany (NY)
-
Home
11/26/2021
North Florida
-
Home
11/29/2021
Central Michigan
-
Home
12/7/2021
Southern
-
Home
12/11/2021
Notre Dame
-
Away
Ohio Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Belmont
W 92-80
Home
11/13/2021
Cleveland State
W 67-56
Away
11/15/2021
Robert Morris
W 85-71
Home
11/19/2021
Kentucky
-
Away
11/22/2021
Mount St. Mary's
-
Home
11/26/2021
Concordia (MI)
-
Home
12/1/2021
LSU
-
Away
12/4/2021
Saint Francis (PA)
-
Home
12/11/2021
Stetson
-
Away
