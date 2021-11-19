Mar 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Vander Plas (5) reacts after a play with guard Jason Preston (0) in the second half against the Creighton Bluejays in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio Bobcats (3-0) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the No. 13 Kentucky Wildcats (2-1) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Rupp Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Ohio

Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021

Friday, November 19, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Rupp Arena

Key Stats for Kentucky vs. Ohio

Last year, the Wildcats averaged 70.4 points per game, just 2.2 fewer points than the 72.6 the Bobcats gave up.

The Bobcats scored an average of 79.2 points per game last year, 9.0 more points than the 70.2 the Wildcats gave up.

The Wildcats made 41.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points lower than the Bobcats allowed to their opponents (44.0%).

The Bobcats shot at a 47.9% clip from the field last season, 6.6 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.

Kentucky Players to Watch

Brandon Boston Jr. averaged 11.5 points per contest to go with 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game last season.

Isaiah Jackson averaged 6.6 boards per game and Davion Mintz dished out 3.1 assists per game.

Mintz made 2.2 threes per game a season ago.

Boston averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Jackson compiled 2.6 rejections per contest.

Ohio Players to Watch

Jason Preston scored 15.7 points and distributed 7.3 assists per game last season.

Dwight Wilson hauled in an average of 7.5 boards in each contest while scoring 14.5 points per game last season.

Ben Roderick hit an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Preston averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Ben Vander Plas compiled 0.6 rejections per contest.

Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Duke L 79-71 Away 11/12/2021 Robert Morris W 100-60 Home 11/16/2021 Mount St. Mary's W 80-55 Home 11/19/2021 Ohio - Home 11/22/2021 Albany (NY) - Home 11/26/2021 North Florida - Home 11/29/2021 Central Michigan - Home 12/7/2021 Southern - Home 12/11/2021 Notre Dame - Away

Ohio Schedule