How to Watch Kentucky vs. Robert Morris: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats (0-0) take on the Robert Morris Colonials (0-0) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Kentucky vs. Robert Morris
- Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Rupp Arena
- Arena: Rupp Arena
Key Stats for Kentucky vs. Robert Morris
- Last year, the Wildcats averaged 70.4 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 78.6 the Colonials allowed.
- The Colonials put up an average of 72.3 points per game last year, just 2.1 more points than the 70.2 the Wildcats gave up to opponents.
- Last season, the Wildcats had a 41.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.1% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Colonials' opponents hit.
- The Colonials shot 44.3% from the field, 3.0% higher than the 41.3% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.
Kentucky Players to Watch
- Brandon Boston Jr. put up 11.5 points per game last season to go with 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
- Isaiah Jackson averaged 6.6 boards per game and Davion Mintz dished out 3.1 assists per game.
- Mintz knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.
- Boston and Jackson were defensive standouts last season, with Boston averaging 1.3 steals per game and Jackson collecting 2.6 blocks per contest.
Robert Morris Players to Watch
- Jon Williams scored 10.7 points and distributed 5.1 assists per game last season.
- Kahliel Spear averaged 5.2 boards per game in addition to his 9.9 PPG average.
- Williams knocked down 2.7 threes per game a season ago.
- Dante Treacy averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while Spear compiled 1.3 rejections per contest.
Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Duke
L 79-71
Away
11/12/2021
Robert Morris
-
Home
11/16/2021
Mount St. Mary's
-
Home
11/19/2021
Ohio
-
Home
11/22/2021
Albany (NY)
-
Home
11/26/2021
North Florida
-
Home
11/29/2021
Central Michigan
-
Home
Robert Morris Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
UCF
L 69-59
Away
11/12/2021
Kentucky
-
Away
11/15/2021
Ohio
-
Away
11/19/2021
Mount St. Mary's
-
Home
11/27/2021
Davidson
-
Away
12/2/2021
Green Bay
-
Away
12/4/2021
Milwaukee
-
Away
