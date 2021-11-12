Skip to main content
    November 12, 2021
    How to Watch Kentucky vs. Robert Morris: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 11, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Olivier Sarr (30) Kentucky Wildcats guard Dontaie Allen (11) and Kentucky Wildcats forward Isaiah Jackson (23) celebrate after a basket during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats (0-0) take on the Robert Morris Colonials (0-0) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Kentucky vs. Robert Morris

    Key Stats for Kentucky vs. Robert Morris

    • Last year, the Wildcats averaged 70.4 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 78.6 the Colonials allowed.
    • The Colonials put up an average of 72.3 points per game last year, just 2.1 more points than the 70.2 the Wildcats gave up to opponents.
    • Last season, the Wildcats had a 41.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.1% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Colonials' opponents hit.
    • The Colonials shot 44.3% from the field, 3.0% higher than the 41.3% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.

    Kentucky Players to Watch

    • Brandon Boston Jr. put up 11.5 points per game last season to go with 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
    • Isaiah Jackson averaged 6.6 boards per game and Davion Mintz dished out 3.1 assists per game.
    • Mintz knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.
    • Boston and Jackson were defensive standouts last season, with Boston averaging 1.3 steals per game and Jackson collecting 2.6 blocks per contest.

    Robert Morris Players to Watch

    • Jon Williams scored 10.7 points and distributed 5.1 assists per game last season.
    • Kahliel Spear averaged 5.2 boards per game in addition to his 9.9 PPG average.
    • Williams knocked down 2.7 threes per game a season ago.
    • Dante Treacy averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while Spear compiled 1.3 rejections per contest.

    Kentucky Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Duke

    L 79-71

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Robert Morris

    -

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Mount St. Mary's

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Ohio

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Albany (NY)

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    North Florida

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Central Michigan

    -

    Home

    Robert Morris Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    UCF

    L 69-59

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Kentucky

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Ohio

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Mount St. Mary's

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Davidson

    -

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Green Bay

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Milwaukee

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Robert Morris at Kentucky

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

