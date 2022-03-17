Kentucky vs. Saint Peter's: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

Mar 12, 2022; Atlantic City, NJ, USA; St. Peter's Peacocks forward KC Ndefo (11) celebrates the championship at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to see the No. 2 seed Kentucky Wildcats (26-7) and the No. 15 seed Saint Peter's Peacocks (19-11) meet on Thursday at 7:10 PM in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The contest airs on CBS.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Saint Peter's

Game Day: Thursday, March 17, 2022

Thursday, March 17, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Kentucky vs. Saint Peter's

The Wildcats score 79.5 points per game, 17.7 more points than the 61.8 the Peacocks allow.

The Peacocks' 66.9 points per game are just 0.9 more points than the 66.0 the Wildcats give up.

The Wildcats make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.2 percentage points higher than the Peacocks have allowed to their opponents (38.3%).

The Peacocks are shooting 43.1% from the field, 2.0% higher than the 41.1% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Kentucky Players to Watch

Oscar Tshiebwe leads the Wildcats in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 17.0 points and 15.2 boards per game.

Sahvir Wheeler is Kentucky's best passer, distributing 6.9 assists per game while scoring 10.0 PPG.

Kellan Grady leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Tshiebwe is Kentucky's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

Saint Peter's Players to Watch

Daryl Banks III scores 11.0 points per game to be the top scorer for the Peacocks.

Saint Peter's leader in rebounds is Fousseyni Drame with 6.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Matthew Lee with 2.9 per game.

Banks makes 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Peacocks.

Saint Peter's leader in steals and blocks is KC Ndefo with 1.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game.

Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/26/2022 Arkansas L 75-73 Away 3/1/2022 Ole Miss W 83-72 Home 3/5/2022 Florida W 71-63 Away 3/11/2022 Vanderbilt W 77-71 Home 3/12/2022 Tennessee L 69-62 Away 3/17/2022 Saint Peter's - Home

Saint Peter's Schedule