Kentucky vs. Saint Peter's: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Saint Peter's: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tune in to see the No. 2 seed Kentucky Wildcats (26-7) and the No. 15 seed Saint Peter's Peacocks (19-11) meet on Thursday at 7:10 PM in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The contest airs on CBS.
How to Watch Kentucky vs. Saint Peter's
- Game Day: Thursday, March 17, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Kentucky vs. Saint Peter's
- The Wildcats score 79.5 points per game, 17.7 more points than the 61.8 the Peacocks allow.
- The Peacocks' 66.9 points per game are just 0.9 more points than the 66.0 the Wildcats give up.
- The Wildcats make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.2 percentage points higher than the Peacocks have allowed to their opponents (38.3%).
- The Peacocks are shooting 43.1% from the field, 2.0% higher than the 41.1% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
Kentucky Players to Watch
- Oscar Tshiebwe leads the Wildcats in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 17.0 points and 15.2 boards per game.
- Sahvir Wheeler is Kentucky's best passer, distributing 6.9 assists per game while scoring 10.0 PPG.
- Kellan Grady leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Tshiebwe is Kentucky's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.
Saint Peter's Players to Watch
- Daryl Banks III scores 11.0 points per game to be the top scorer for the Peacocks.
- Saint Peter's leader in rebounds is Fousseyni Drame with 6.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Matthew Lee with 2.9 per game.
- Banks makes 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Peacocks.
- Saint Peter's leader in steals and blocks is KC Ndefo with 1.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game.
Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Arkansas
L 75-73
Away
3/1/2022
Ole Miss
W 83-72
Home
3/5/2022
Florida
W 71-63
Away
3/11/2022
Vanderbilt
W 77-71
Home
3/12/2022
Tennessee
L 69-62
Away
3/17/2022
Saint Peter's
-
Home
Saint Peter's Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/1/2022
Manhattan
W 73-51
Away
3/5/2022
Fairfield
W 57-41
Home
3/9/2022
Fairfield
W 77-63
Home
3/11/2022
Quinnipiac
W 64-52
Home
3/12/2022
Monmouth
W 60-54
Home
3/17/2022
Kentucky
-
Away
How To Watch
March
17
2022
First Round: Saint Peter's vs. Kentucky
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)