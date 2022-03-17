Kentucky vs. Saint Peter's: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Saint Peter's: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 12, 2022; Atlantic City, NJ, USA; St. Peter's Peacocks forward KC Ndefo (11) celebrates the championship at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to see the No. 2 seed Kentucky Wildcats (26-7) and the No. 15 seed Saint Peter's Peacocks (19-11) meet on Thursday at 7:10 PM in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The contest airs on CBS.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Saint Peter's

Key Stats for Kentucky vs. Saint Peter's

  • The Wildcats score 79.5 points per game, 17.7 more points than the 61.8 the Peacocks allow.
  • The Peacocks' 66.9 points per game are just 0.9 more points than the 66.0 the Wildcats give up.
  • The Wildcats make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.2 percentage points higher than the Peacocks have allowed to their opponents (38.3%).
  • The Peacocks are shooting 43.1% from the field, 2.0% higher than the 41.1% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Kentucky Players to Watch

  • Oscar Tshiebwe leads the Wildcats in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 17.0 points and 15.2 boards per game.
  • Sahvir Wheeler is Kentucky's best passer, distributing 6.9 assists per game while scoring 10.0 PPG.
  • Kellan Grady leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Tshiebwe is Kentucky's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

Saint Peter's Players to Watch

  • Daryl Banks III scores 11.0 points per game to be the top scorer for the Peacocks.
  • Saint Peter's leader in rebounds is Fousseyni Drame with 6.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Matthew Lee with 2.9 per game.
  • Banks makes 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Peacocks.
  • Saint Peter's leader in steals and blocks is KC Ndefo with 1.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game.

Kentucky Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Arkansas

L 75-73

Away

3/1/2022

Ole Miss

W 83-72

Home

3/5/2022

Florida

W 71-63

Away

3/11/2022

Vanderbilt

W 77-71

Home

3/12/2022

Tennessee

L 69-62

Away

3/17/2022

Saint Peter's

-

Home

Saint Peter's Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/1/2022

Manhattan

W 73-51

Away

3/5/2022

Fairfield

W 57-41

Home

3/9/2022

Fairfield

W 77-63

Home

3/11/2022

Quinnipiac

W 64-52

Home

3/12/2022

Monmouth

W 60-54

Home

3/17/2022

Kentucky

-

Away

How To Watch

March
17
2022

First Round: Saint Peter's vs. Kentucky

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
