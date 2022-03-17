How to Watch NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament First Round: Kentucky vs. Saint Peter's: Live Stream: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
St. Peter's drew the No. 15 seed in the NCAA tournament after winning the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. The Peacocks finished their season 19-11 with a championship win over Monmouth to secure their bid.
Throughout history, nine No. 15 seeds have beaten a No. 2 seed, and six have accomplished that feat in the last decade. Overall though, they are 9-135 all-time in the NCAA tournament (a 6.25 win percentage).
How to Watch First Round: Kentucky vs Saint Peter's Today:
Game Date: March 17, 2022
Game Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live stream the First Round: Kentucky vs Saint Peter's game on fuboTV
The Wildcats stayed a No. 2 seed despite being falling to Tennessee in the SEC Tournament with a 69-62 loss.
Kentucky is led by a powerful center in Tshiebwe, who has proven that he can be the man that they turn to win. He averaged a team-high 17 points and 15.1 rebounds per game this season.
Kentucky is projected to move on to the round of 32 on Saturday with a favored spread of -18 points and a money line of -4000. Saint Peter's money line is +1400 and the over/under line is 132.5 points.
