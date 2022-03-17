No. 15 seed Saint Peter's takes on Oscar Tshiebwe and No. 2 seed Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday night.

St. Peter's drew the No. 15 seed in the NCAA tournament after winning the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. The Peacocks finished their season 19-11 with a championship win over Monmouth to secure their bid.

Throughout history, nine No. 15 seeds have beaten a No. 2 seed, and six have accomplished that feat in the last decade. Overall though, they are 9-135 all-time in the NCAA tournament (a 6.25 win percentage).

How to Watch First Round: Kentucky vs Saint Peter's Today:

Game Date: March 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream the First Round: Kentucky vs Saint Peter's game on fuboTV:

The Wildcats stayed a No. 2 seed despite being falling to Tennessee in the SEC Tournament with a 69-62 loss.

Kentucky is led by a powerful center in Tshiebwe, who has proven that he can be the man that they turn to win. He averaged a team-high 17 points and 15.1 rebounds per game this season.

Kentucky is projected to move on to the round of 32 on Saturday with a favored spread of -18 points and a money line of -4000. Saint Peter's money line is +1400 and the over/under line is 132.5 points.

