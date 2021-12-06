Kentucky vs. Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Kentucky vs. Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 21, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives around Southern University Jaguars guard Tyrone Lyons (35) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 21, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives around Southern University Jaguars guard Tyrone Lyons (35) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats (6-1) aim to extend a six-game home win streak when they host the Southern Jaguars (3-5) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Kentucky vs. Southern

    Key Stats for Kentucky vs. Southern

    • The Wildcats record 83.6 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 73.5 the Jaguars give up.
    • The Jaguars score an average of 72.0 points per game, 11.6 more points than the 60.4 the Wildcats give up.
    • The Wildcats make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Jaguars have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).
    • The Jaguars are shooting 43.6% from the field, 5.4% higher than the 38.2% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

    Kentucky Players to Watch

    • The Wildcats scoring leader is Tyty Washington Jr., who averages 14.9 per contest to go with 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists.
    • Oscar Tshiebwe is Kentucky's leading rebounder, pulling down 15.9 per game, while Sahvir Wheeler is its best passer, distributing 8.7 assists in each contest.
    • Kellan Grady makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wildcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.
    • Wheeler and Tshiebwe lead Kentucky on the defensive end, with Wheeler leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Tshiebwe in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

    Southern Players to Watch

    • Tyrone Lyons is at the top of the Jaguars scoring leaderboard with 14.3 points per game. He also grabs 4.5 rebounds and racks up 1.5 assists per game.
    • Southern's leader in rebounds is Damien Sears with 6.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Jayden Saddler with 4.0 per game.
    • Brion Whitley knocks down 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Jaguars.
    • Terrell Williams Jr. (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Southern while Lyons (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

    Kentucky Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/16/2021

    Mount St. Mary's

    W 80-55

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Ohio

    W 77-59

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Albany (NY)

    W 86-61

    Home

    11/26/2021

    North Florida

    W 86-52

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Central Michigan

    W 85-57

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Southern

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Notre Dame

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Ohio State

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Louisville

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Missouri

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    High Point

    -

    Home

    Southern Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/19/2021

    South Dakota

    L 71-68

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Nebraska

    L 82-59

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Ecclesia

    W 109-53

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Tennessee State

    W 82-80

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Akron

    L 79-62

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Kentucky

    -

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Lindsey Wilson

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    SE Louisiana

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Kent State

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Dayton

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Texas Southern

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    7
    2021

    Southern at Kentucky

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 21, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives around Southern University Jaguars guard Tyrone Lyons (35) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Kentucky vs. Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    37 minutes ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives around Southern University Jaguars guard Tyrone Lyons (35) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Nebraska vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    38 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northeastern vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    39 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1) drives at Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) and forward Tristan da Silva (23) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Tennessee vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    45 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) drives to the basket as Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jamarius Burton (11) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    JMU vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    46 minutes ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) shoots the ball over Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Providence vs. Vermont: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    47 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Tre Mitchell (33) drives to the basket while defended by San Jose State Spartans center Ibrahima Diallo (5) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Pepperdine vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    48 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Toussaint (2) celebrates with forward Keegan Murray (15) and teammates after the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Iowa vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    58 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) is fouled by Orlando Magic center Mohamed Bamba (5) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy