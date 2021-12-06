Kentucky vs. Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

Nov 21, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives around Southern University Jaguars guard Tyrone Lyons (35) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats (6-1) aim to extend a six-game home win streak when they host the Southern Jaguars (3-5) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Southern

Game Day: Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Tuesday, December 7, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Kentucky vs. Southern

The Wildcats record 83.6 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 73.5 the Jaguars give up.

The Jaguars score an average of 72.0 points per game, 11.6 more points than the 60.4 the Wildcats give up.

The Wildcats make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Jaguars have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).

The Jaguars are shooting 43.6% from the field, 5.4% higher than the 38.2% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Kentucky Players to Watch

The Wildcats scoring leader is Tyty Washington Jr., who averages 14.9 per contest to go with 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

Oscar Tshiebwe is Kentucky's leading rebounder, pulling down 15.9 per game, while Sahvir Wheeler is its best passer, distributing 8.7 assists in each contest.

Kellan Grady makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wildcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.

Wheeler and Tshiebwe lead Kentucky on the defensive end, with Wheeler leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Tshiebwe in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

Southern Players to Watch

Tyrone Lyons is at the top of the Jaguars scoring leaderboard with 14.3 points per game. He also grabs 4.5 rebounds and racks up 1.5 assists per game.

Southern's leader in rebounds is Damien Sears with 6.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Jayden Saddler with 4.0 per game.

Brion Whitley knocks down 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Jaguars.

Terrell Williams Jr. (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Southern while Lyons (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/16/2021 Mount St. Mary's W 80-55 Home 11/19/2021 Ohio W 77-59 Home 11/22/2021 Albany (NY) W 86-61 Home 11/26/2021 North Florida W 86-52 Home 11/29/2021 Central Michigan W 85-57 Home 12/7/2021 Southern - Home 12/11/2021 Notre Dame - Away 12/18/2021 Ohio State - Home 12/22/2021 Louisville - Home 12/29/2021 Missouri - Home 12/31/2021 High Point - Home

Southern Schedule