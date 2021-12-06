Kentucky vs. Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats (6-1) aim to extend a six-game home win streak when they host the Southern Jaguars (3-5) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 7, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Rupp Arena
Key Stats for Kentucky vs. Southern
- The Wildcats record 83.6 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 73.5 the Jaguars give up.
- The Jaguars score an average of 72.0 points per game, 11.6 more points than the 60.4 the Wildcats give up.
- The Wildcats make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Jaguars have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).
- The Jaguars are shooting 43.6% from the field, 5.4% higher than the 38.2% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
Kentucky Players to Watch
- The Wildcats scoring leader is Tyty Washington Jr., who averages 14.9 per contest to go with 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists.
- Oscar Tshiebwe is Kentucky's leading rebounder, pulling down 15.9 per game, while Sahvir Wheeler is its best passer, distributing 8.7 assists in each contest.
- Kellan Grady makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wildcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.
- Wheeler and Tshiebwe lead Kentucky on the defensive end, with Wheeler leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Tshiebwe in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.
Southern Players to Watch
- Tyrone Lyons is at the top of the Jaguars scoring leaderboard with 14.3 points per game. He also grabs 4.5 rebounds and racks up 1.5 assists per game.
- Southern's leader in rebounds is Damien Sears with 6.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Jayden Saddler with 4.0 per game.
- Brion Whitley knocks down 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Jaguars.
- Terrell Williams Jr. (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Southern while Lyons (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/16/2021
Mount St. Mary's
W 80-55
Home
11/19/2021
Ohio
W 77-59
Home
11/22/2021
Albany (NY)
W 86-61
Home
11/26/2021
North Florida
W 86-52
Home
11/29/2021
Central Michigan
W 85-57
Home
12/7/2021
Southern
-
Home
12/11/2021
Notre Dame
-
Away
12/18/2021
Ohio State
-
Home
12/22/2021
Louisville
-
Home
12/29/2021
Missouri
-
Home
12/31/2021
High Point
-
Home
Southern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/19/2021
South Dakota
L 71-68
Away
11/21/2021
Nebraska
L 82-59
Away
11/23/2021
Ecclesia
W 109-53
Home
11/28/2021
Tennessee State
W 82-80
Away
12/4/2021
Akron
L 79-62
Away
12/7/2021
Kentucky
-
Away
12/9/2021
Lindsey Wilson
-
Home
12/11/2021
SE Louisiana
-
Home
12/19/2021
Kent State
-
Away
12/21/2021
Dayton
-
Away
1/3/2022
Texas Southern
-
Home