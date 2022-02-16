Conference rivals battle Tuesday night when Kentucky travels to Tennessee to take on the Volunteers.

Kentucky heads south to Tennessee on Tuesday night looking to win its seventh straight game. The Wildcats have been great since losing to Auburn back on Jan 22.

How to Watch Kentucky at Tennessee in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Kentucky at Tennessee game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They have big wins against No. 5 Kansas and at Alabama and are now 10-2 in the SEC and just a game back of first place Auburn.

Tuesday night the Wildcats will look to stay hot as they try and beat Tennessee for the second time this year.

The Volunteers had one of their worst games of the year back on Jan. 15 when they lost 107-79 to the Wildcats. It was the most points they have given up all season.

Tennessee will look to get its revenge for that game as it tries to win its fourth straight game. The Volunteers beat rival Vanderbilt on Saturday, 73-64, to improve their SEC record to 9-3 and has them just one game back of Kentucky for second place in the conference standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.