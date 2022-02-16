Skip to main content

How to Watch Kentucky at Tennessee in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Conference rivals battle Tuesday night when Kentucky travels to Tennessee to take on the Volunteers.

Kentucky heads south to Tennessee on Tuesday night looking to win its seventh straight game. The Wildcats have been great since losing to Auburn back on Jan 22.

How to Watch Kentucky at Tennessee in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Kentucky at Tennessee game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They have big wins against No. 5 Kansas and at Alabama and are now 10-2 in the SEC and just a game back of first place Auburn.

Tuesday night the Wildcats will look to stay hot as they try and beat Tennessee for the second time this year.

The Volunteers had one of their worst games of the year back on Jan. 15 when they lost 107-79 to the Wildcats. It was the most points they have given up all season.

Tennessee will look to get its revenge for that game as it tries to win its fourth straight game. The Volunteers beat rival Vanderbilt on Saturday, 73-64, to improve their SEC record to 9-3 and has them just one game back of Kentucky for second place in the conference standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
15
2022

Kentucky at Tennessee

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

PEPPERDINE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Pacific at Pepperdine in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 4, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Vanderbilt won 75-74. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Arkansas at Missouri

1 minute ago
Jan 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball over Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Wisconsin at Indiana

1 minute ago
oregon state
College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado at Oregon State

1 minute ago
Jan 11, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tyrese Hunter (11) shoots as Kansas Jayhawks forward Jalen Wilson (10) and forward David McCormack (33) defend during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Iowa State at TCU

1 minute ago
Jan 19, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jacob Toppin (0) drives to the basket as Texas A&amp;M Aggies forward Henry Coleman III (15) defends during the second half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Kentucky at Tennessee

1 minute ago
depaul
College Basketball

How to Watch Butler vs. DePaul

1 minute ago
Nov 22, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Grand Canyon Antelopes forward Taeshon Cherry (35) drives against Wyoming Cowboys guard Hunter Maldonado (24) at GCU Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Ncaa Basketball Wyoming At Grand Canyon University
College Basketball

How to Watch Wyoming Cowboys at New Mexico Lobos

1 minute ago
Jan 18, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) and guard Jamari Wheeler (left) and forward Zed Key (23) celebrate during the second half against the IUPUI Jaguars at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Minnesota at Ohio State

31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy