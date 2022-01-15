Jan 8, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) drives to the basket against Georgia Bulldogs guard Aaron Cook (10) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats (13-3, 3-1 SEC) will look to continue a 12-game home win streak when they square off against the No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers (11-4, 2-2 SEC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Rupp Arena. The contest airs at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Rupp Arena

Key Stats for Kentucky vs. Tennessee

The Wildcats record 82.6 points per game, 21.9 more points than the 60.7 the Volunteers allow.

The Volunteers put up an average of 75.3 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 62.1 the Wildcats allow.

This season, the Wildcats have a 49.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.9% higher than the 39.7% of shots the Volunteers' opponents have made.

The Volunteers are shooting 43.7% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 39.1% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Kentucky Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Wildcats is Oscar Tshiebwe, who averages 17 points and 15 rebounds per game.

Kentucky's best passer is Sahvir Wheeler, who averages 6.8 assists per game to go with his 8.9 PPG scoring average.

Kellan Grady makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wildcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.

Tshiebwe is Kentucky's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.

Tennessee Players to Watch

Santiago Vescovi scores 13.6 points per game to be the top scorer for the Volunteers.

Tennessee's leader in rebounds is Olivier Nkamhoua with 5.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Kennedy Chandler with 5.1 per game.

Vescovi is consistent from three-point range and leads the Volunteers with 2.8 made threes per game.

Tennessee's leader in steals is Chandler (2.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Nkamhoua (1.2 per game).

Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/29/2021 Missouri W 83-56 Home 12/31/2021 High Point W 92-48 Home 1/4/2022 LSU L 65-60 Away 1/8/2022 Georgia W 92-77 Home 1/11/2022 Vanderbilt W 78-66 Away 1/15/2022 Tennessee - Home 1/19/2022 Texas A&M - Away 1/22/2022 Auburn - Away 1/25/2022 Mississippi State - Home 1/29/2022 Kansas - Away 2/2/2022 Vanderbilt - Home

Tennessee Schedule