How to Watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats (13-3, 3-1 SEC) will look to continue a 12-game home win streak when they square off against the No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers (11-4, 2-2 SEC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Rupp Arena. The contest airs at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Rupp Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Kentucky vs. Tennessee
- The Wildcats record 82.6 points per game, 21.9 more points than the 60.7 the Volunteers allow.
- The Volunteers put up an average of 75.3 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 62.1 the Wildcats allow.
- This season, the Wildcats have a 49.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.9% higher than the 39.7% of shots the Volunteers' opponents have made.
- The Volunteers are shooting 43.7% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 39.1% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
Kentucky Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Wildcats is Oscar Tshiebwe, who averages 17 points and 15 rebounds per game.
- Kentucky's best passer is Sahvir Wheeler, who averages 6.8 assists per game to go with his 8.9 PPG scoring average.
- Kellan Grady makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wildcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
- Tshiebwe is Kentucky's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Santiago Vescovi scores 13.6 points per game to be the top scorer for the Volunteers.
- Tennessee's leader in rebounds is Olivier Nkamhoua with 5.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Kennedy Chandler with 5.1 per game.
- Vescovi is consistent from three-point range and leads the Volunteers with 2.8 made threes per game.
- Tennessee's leader in steals is Chandler (2.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Nkamhoua (1.2 per game).
Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/29/2021
Missouri
W 83-56
Home
12/31/2021
High Point
W 92-48
Home
1/4/2022
LSU
L 65-60
Away
1/8/2022
Georgia
W 92-77
Home
1/11/2022
Vanderbilt
W 78-66
Away
1/15/2022
Tennessee
-
Home
1/19/2022
Texas A&M
-
Away
1/22/2022
Auburn
-
Away
1/25/2022
Mississippi State
-
Home
1/29/2022
Kansas
-
Away
2/2/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Home
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/22/2021
Arizona
W 77-73
Home
12/29/2021
Alabama
L 73-68
Away
1/5/2022
Ole Miss
W 66-60
Home
1/8/2022
LSU
L 79-67
Away
1/11/2022
South Carolina
W 66-46
Home
1/15/2022
Kentucky
-
Away
1/18/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Away
1/22/2022
LSU
-
Home
1/26/2022
Florida
-
Home
1/29/2022
Texas
-
Away
2/1/2022
Texas A&M
-
Home