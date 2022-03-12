How to Watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee

Kentucky faces Tennessee on Saturday in the SEC Tournament semifinal in men's basketball.

Kentucky started its conference tournament yesterday as the No. 3 ranked team in the conference. The Wildcats played Vanderbilt, who upset No. 6 Alabama on Thursday.

The Wildcats came away with the 77-71 win. Tyty Washington, Jr. had a massive game, leading the team with 25 points. Oscar Tshiebwe had 12 points and 14 rebounds in the win.

How to Watch SEC Tournament, Semifinal: Kentucky vs Tennessee Today:

Game Date: Mar. 12, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the SEC Tournament, Semifinal: Kentucky vs Tennessee game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tennessee is also only on the second day of its tournament, starting yesterday against the No. 10 ranked Mississippi State after the Bulldogs upset the No. 7 South Carolina massively 73-51.

The Volunteers turned around and did the same thing to the Bulldogs, beating them 72-59 on Friday. Josiah-Jordan James led the team with 16 points, five rebounds and four assists. The Volunteers has five players in double-figure points.

Kentucky is projected to be the champion of the SEC Tournament by a favored spread of -2.5 points and a money line of -150. Tennessee's money line is +125 and the total projected points to be scored in this game is Over/Under 138.5 points.

Regional restrictions may apply.