Jan 15, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) drives to the basket against Tennessee Volunteers guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Two streaking teams meet when the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (14-3, 4-1 SEC) visit the Texas A&M Aggies (15-2, 4-0 SEC) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET. The Wildcats will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Aggies, who have won eight straight.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Kentucky

Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Reed Arena

Favorite Spread Total Kentucky -7.5 142.5 points

Key Stats for Texas A&M vs. Kentucky

The 84 points per game the Wildcats average are 21.1 more points than the Aggies give up (62.9).

The Aggies score an average of 76 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 63.1 the Wildcats give up.

The Wildcats are shooting 50.5% from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Aggies allow to opponents.

The Aggies are shooting 46.9% from the field, seven% higher than the 39.9% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Kentucky Players to Watch

Oscar Tshiebwe puts up 16.5 points and 14.8 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 0.8 assists, shooting 61.8% from the field.

Tyty Washington Jr. averages 14.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest, shooting 51.5% from the field and 41.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Sahvir Wheeler leads his squad in assists per contest (6.9), and also posts 9.7 points and 2.2 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Keion Brooks Jr. averages 9.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 50.4% from the field.

Kellan Grady is putting up 11.8 points, 1.1 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game.

Texas A&M Players to Watch