How to Watch Kentucky vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two streaking teams meet when the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (14-3, 4-1 SEC) visit the Texas A&M Aggies (15-2, 4-0 SEC) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET. The Wildcats will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Aggies, who have won eight straight.
How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Kentucky
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Reed Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Kentucky
-7.5
142.5 points
Key Stats for Texas A&M vs. Kentucky
- The 84 points per game the Wildcats average are 21.1 more points than the Aggies give up (62.9).
- The Aggies score an average of 76 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 63.1 the Wildcats give up.
- The Wildcats are shooting 50.5% from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Aggies allow to opponents.
- The Aggies are shooting 46.9% from the field, seven% higher than the 39.9% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
Kentucky Players to Watch
- Oscar Tshiebwe puts up 16.5 points and 14.8 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 0.8 assists, shooting 61.8% from the field.
- Tyty Washington Jr. averages 14.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest, shooting 51.5% from the field and 41.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Sahvir Wheeler leads his squad in assists per contest (6.9), and also posts 9.7 points and 2.2 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Keion Brooks Jr. averages 9.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 50.4% from the field.
- Kellan Grady is putting up 11.8 points, 1.1 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game.
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- Quenton Jackson is the Aggies' top scorer (12.9 points per game), and he puts up 1.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds.
- Marcus Williams paces the Aggies in assists (4.1 per game), and produces 10.2 points and 2.3 rebounds. He also delivers 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Henry Coleman III is posting 10.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, making 60.2% of his shots from the field.
- Tyrece Radford is the Aggies' top rebounder (5.4 per game), and he puts up 9.5 points and 1.3 assists.
- The Aggies get 7.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Andre Gordon.
How To Watch
January
19
2022
Kentucky at Texas A&M
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
8:30
PM/EST
