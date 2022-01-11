Skip to main content

How to Watch Kentucky at Vanderbilt in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Kentucky goes for its second straight win on Tuesday night when it travels to rival Vanderbilt.

Kentucky bounced back from its loss to LSU with a 92-77 win over Georgia on Saturday night. The Wildcats are now 2-1 in the SEC and 12-3 overall.

How to Watch Kentucky at Vanderbilt in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Kentucky at Vanderbilt game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats have looked like one of the best teams in the country at times this year, but have also been susceptible to being upset, as Notre Dame beat them earlier this year.

Tuesday night they will look to avoid that against a Vanderbilt team that is coming off a close loss to South Carolina on Saturday. The loss to the Gamecocks snapped a four-game winning streak for the Commodores and dropped their SEC record to 1-1.

Vanderbilt had been playing well, but came up short at home against South Carolina in a game they needed to win. Tuesday night they will look to bounce back and pick up a huge win against Kentucky to get back over .500 in conference play.

