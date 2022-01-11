How to Watch Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats (12-3, 0-0 SEC) will attempt to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (9-5, 0-0 SEC) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Memorial Gymnasium. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Kentucky
-8.5
145 points
Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky
- The Wildcats average 82.9 points per game, 20.5 more points than the 62.4 the Commodores give up.
- The Commodores' 70.3 points per game are 8.4 more points than the 61.9 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- This season, the Wildcats have a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.7% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Commodores' opponents have made.
Kentucky Players to Watch
- Oscar Tshiebwe puts up 16.1 points and 15.1 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 0.9 assists, shooting 61.7% from the field.
- Tyty Washington Jr. averages 13.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Sahvir Wheeler posts a team-high 6.8 assists per contest. He is also posting 8.9 points and 2.2 rebounds, shooting 44.1% from the field.
- Kellan Grady is posting 11.7 points, 1.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game.
- Keion Brooks Jr. is posting 10.1 points, 0.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Jordan Wright gets the Commodores 12.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Quentin Millora-Brown tops the Commodores in rebounding (5.8 per game), and posts 5.1 points and 1.6 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 1.0 block.
- Myles Stute is posting 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game, making 44.8% of his shots from the field and 41.2% from 3-point range, with 2.0 treys per contest.
- Jamaine Mann gets the Commodores 6.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.1 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
