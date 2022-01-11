Skip to main content

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots the ball during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats (12-3, 0-0 SEC) will attempt to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (9-5, 0-0 SEC) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Memorial Gymnasium. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky

Kentucky vs Vanderbilt Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Kentucky

-8.5

145 points

Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky

  • The Wildcats average 82.9 points per game, 20.5 more points than the 62.4 the Commodores give up.
  • The Commodores' 70.3 points per game are 8.4 more points than the 61.9 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Wildcats have a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.7% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Commodores' opponents have made.

Kentucky Players to Watch

  • Oscar Tshiebwe puts up 16.1 points and 15.1 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 0.9 assists, shooting 61.7% from the field.
  • Tyty Washington Jr. averages 13.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Sahvir Wheeler posts a team-high 6.8 assists per contest. He is also posting 8.9 points and 2.2 rebounds, shooting 44.1% from the field.
  • Kellan Grady is posting 11.7 points, 1.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game.
  • Keion Brooks Jr. is posting 10.1 points, 0.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

  • Jordan Wright gets the Commodores 12.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Quentin Millora-Brown tops the Commodores in rebounding (5.8 per game), and posts 5.1 points and 1.6 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 1.0 block.
  • Myles Stute is posting 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game, making 44.8% of his shots from the field and 41.2% from 3-point range, with 2.0 treys per contest.
  • Jamaine Mann gets the Commodores 6.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.1 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
11
2022

Kentucky at Vanderbilt

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
