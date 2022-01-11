Jan 8, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots the ball during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats (12-3, 0-0 SEC) will attempt to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (9-5, 0-0 SEC) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Memorial Gymnasium. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky

Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Memorial Gymnasium

Memorial Gymnasium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Kentucky -8.5 145 points

Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky

The Wildcats average 82.9 points per game, 20.5 more points than the 62.4 the Commodores give up.

The Commodores' 70.3 points per game are 8.4 more points than the 61.9 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

This season, the Wildcats have a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.7% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Commodores' opponents have made.

Kentucky Players to Watch

Oscar Tshiebwe puts up 16.1 points and 15.1 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 0.9 assists, shooting 61.7% from the field.

Tyty Washington Jr. averages 13.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Sahvir Wheeler posts a team-high 6.8 assists per contest. He is also posting 8.9 points and 2.2 rebounds, shooting 44.1% from the field.

Kellan Grady is posting 11.7 points, 1.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game.

Keion Brooks Jr. is posting 10.1 points, 0.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch