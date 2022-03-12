Mar 5, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) drives to the basket as Florida Gators forward Anthony Duruji (4) defends during the second half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 seed Kentucky Wildcats (25-6, 14-4 SEC) are taking on the No. 11 seed Vanderbilt Commodores (17-15, 7-11 SEC) in the SEC Tournament on Friday at Amalie Arena. Watch the contest at 8:30 PM.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt

Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Amalie Arena

Key Stats for Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt

The Wildcats score 80.1 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 67.2 the Commodores give up.

The Commodores' 70.4 points per game are only 4.7 more points than the 65.7 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

The Wildcats are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Commodores allow to opponents.

Kentucky Players to Watch

The Wildcats leader in points and rebounds is Oscar Tshiebwe, who scores 17.3 points and grabs 15.3 rebounds per game.

Kentucky's best passer is Sahvir Wheeler, who averages 6.9 assists per game to go with his 10.1 PPG scoring average.

The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Kellan Grady, who makes 2.7 threes per game.

Tshiebwe is a standout on the defensive end for Kentucky, leading the team in steals with 1.9 per game and blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Scotty Pippen Jr.'s points (20.5 per game) and assists (4.0 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Commodores' leaderboards.

Jordan Wright's stat line of 6.5 rebounds, 11.8 points and 1.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Vanderbilt rebounding leaderboard.

Myles Stute is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Commodores, hitting 2.2 threes per game.

Pippen (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Vanderbilt while Quentin Millora-Brown (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/19/2022 Alabama W 90-81 Home 2/23/2022 LSU W 71-66 Home 2/26/2022 Arkansas L 75-73 Away 3/1/2022 Ole Miss W 83-72 Home 3/5/2022 Florida W 71-63 Away 3/11/2022 Vanderbilt - Home

Vanderbilt Schedule