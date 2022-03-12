How to Watch Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt: SEC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 3 seed Kentucky Wildcats (25-6, 14-4 SEC) are taking on the No. 11 seed Vanderbilt Commodores (17-15, 7-11 SEC) in the SEC Tournament on Friday at Amalie Arena. Watch the contest at 8:30 PM.
How to Watch Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt
- Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Amalie Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt
- The Wildcats score 80.1 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 67.2 the Commodores give up.
- The Commodores' 70.4 points per game are only 4.7 more points than the 65.7 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- The Wildcats are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Commodores allow to opponents.
Kentucky Players to Watch
- The Wildcats leader in points and rebounds is Oscar Tshiebwe, who scores 17.3 points and grabs 15.3 rebounds per game.
- Kentucky's best passer is Sahvir Wheeler, who averages 6.9 assists per game to go with his 10.1 PPG scoring average.
- The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Kellan Grady, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
- Tshiebwe is a standout on the defensive end for Kentucky, leading the team in steals with 1.9 per game and blocks with 1.5 per contest.
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Scotty Pippen Jr.'s points (20.5 per game) and assists (4.0 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Commodores' leaderboards.
- Jordan Wright's stat line of 6.5 rebounds, 11.8 points and 1.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Vanderbilt rebounding leaderboard.
- Myles Stute is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Commodores, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
- Pippen (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Vanderbilt while Quentin Millora-Brown (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Alabama
W 90-81
Home
2/23/2022
LSU
W 71-66
Home
2/26/2022
Arkansas
L 75-73
Away
3/1/2022
Ole Miss
W 83-72
Home
3/5/2022
Florida
W 71-63
Away
3/11/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Home
Vanderbilt Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Mississippi State
L 74-69
Away
3/1/2022
Florida
L 82-78
Home
3/5/2022
Ole Miss
W 63-61
Away
3/9/2022
Georgia
W 86-51
Home
3/10/2022
Alabama
W 82-76
Away
3/11/2022
Kentucky
-
Away
How To Watch
March
11
2022
SEC Tournament: Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Kentucky
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)