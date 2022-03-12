Skip to main content

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt: SEC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) drives to the basket as Florida Gators forward Anthony Duruji (4) defends during the second half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 seed Kentucky Wildcats (25-6, 14-4 SEC) are taking on the No. 11 seed Vanderbilt Commodores (17-15, 7-11 SEC) in the SEC Tournament on Friday at Amalie Arena. Watch the contest at 8:30 PM.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt

Key Stats for Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt

  • The Wildcats score 80.1 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 67.2 the Commodores give up.
  • The Commodores' 70.4 points per game are only 4.7 more points than the 65.7 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • The Wildcats are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Commodores allow to opponents.

Kentucky Players to Watch

  • The Wildcats leader in points and rebounds is Oscar Tshiebwe, who scores 17.3 points and grabs 15.3 rebounds per game.
  • Kentucky's best passer is Sahvir Wheeler, who averages 6.9 assists per game to go with his 10.1 PPG scoring average.
  • The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Kellan Grady, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
  • Tshiebwe is a standout on the defensive end for Kentucky, leading the team in steals with 1.9 per game and blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

  • Scotty Pippen Jr.'s points (20.5 per game) and assists (4.0 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Commodores' leaderboards.
  • Jordan Wright's stat line of 6.5 rebounds, 11.8 points and 1.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Vanderbilt rebounding leaderboard.
  • Myles Stute is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Commodores, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
  • Pippen (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Vanderbilt while Quentin Millora-Brown (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Kentucky Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Alabama

W 90-81

Home

2/23/2022

LSU

W 71-66

Home

2/26/2022

Arkansas

L 75-73

Away

3/1/2022

Ole Miss

W 83-72

Home

3/5/2022

Florida

W 71-63

Away

3/11/2022

Vanderbilt

-

Home

Vanderbilt Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Mississippi State

L 74-69

Away

3/1/2022

Florida

L 82-78

Home

3/5/2022

Ole Miss

W 63-61

Away

3/9/2022

Georgia

W 86-51

Home

3/10/2022

Alabama

W 82-76

Away

3/11/2022

Kentucky

-

Away

How To Watch

March
11
2022

SEC Tournament: Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Kentucky

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV

