Davidson looks to bounce back from a loss to VCU when it hosts La Salle on Saturday afternoon.

Davidson had its 15-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday night when VCU came to town and beat it 70-68. The Wildcats had been living on the edge as they had won their last five games by single digits and it finally bit them on Wednesday night.

How to Watch La Salle at Davidson in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream the La Salle at Davidson game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss was the first in the A-10 for the Wildcats as they are now 6-1 in the conference but are still in first place.

Saturday afternoon, they will look to avoid a letdown against a La Salle team that has lost three straight games.

The Explorers have won just once since Dec. 11 as they have dropped seven of their last eight games.

Their one win during that time was a 75-64 victory at Saint Joseph's on Jan. 17.

They have played a bunch of close games as their last five losses have been by single digits including an overtime defeat to Saint Bonaventure.

La Salle has been close, but still just has the one win in the A-10. Saturday afternoon, though, the Explorers will look to get their biggest win of the year when they try and deal Davidson its second straight loss.

