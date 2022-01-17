How to Watch La Salle at Saint Joseph's in Men's College Basketball

La Salle tries to end a four-game losing streak when it takes on Saint Joseph's on Monday.

La Salle (5-8) will go on the road on Monday to face Saint Joseph's (7-7) on Monday in an Atlantic 10 men's basketball contest.

How to Watch La Salle at Saint Joseph's in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

La Salle is 0-3 in conference play and has four lost four games in a row, with the team's last win coming over a month ago when the team defeated Penn 76-74.

The Explorers were up double digits in the second half of its most recent game against St. Bonaventure, but the Bonnies fought back to win 80-76.

As for Saint Joseph's, the Hawks sit at .500 on the season but are 1-2 in conference play, losing its two most recent contests, including a 75-64 loss to Rhode Island that saw Ejike Obinna finish with 18 points and 11 rebounds. The team has already had two conference games postponed.

The highlight of the team's season was a 77-74 victory over Georgetown in November.

These teams last met in March, with Saint Joseph's winning 72-66. Saint Joseph's won two of the three meetings of these teams in 2021.

