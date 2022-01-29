Skip to main content

How to Watch La Salle vs. Davidson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 3, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Saint Joseph's Hawks guard Ryan Daly (1) shoots the ball over La Salle Explorers guard Jack Clark (5) in the second half in the first round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The La Salle Explorers (6-11, 1-6 A-10) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the No. 25 Davidson Wildcats (16-3, 6-1 A-10) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at John M. Belk Arena. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Davidson vs. La Salle

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: USA Network
  • Arena: John M. Belk Arena
Davidson vs La Salle Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Davidson

-15

138.5 points

Key Stats for Davidson vs. La Salle

  • The 76.8 points per game the Wildcats average are 5.7 more points than the Explorers give up (71.1).
  • The Explorers' 68.5 points per game are only 1.9 more points than the 66.6 the Wildcats give up.
  • The Wildcats make 49.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than the Explorers have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).

Davidson Players to Watch

  • Luka Brajkovic leads his squad in rebounds per game (7.1), and also posts 14.4 points and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
  • Hyunjung Lee leads the Wildcats at 16 points per contest, while also putting up 2.1 assists and 6.6 rebounds.
  • Foster Loyer paces the Wildcats at 3.3 assists per contest, while also putting up 2.9 rebounds and 15.5 points.
  • Mike Jones is posting 12.6 points, 2.2 assists and 2.9 rebounds per contest.
  • Sam Mennenga puts up 7.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 51.3% from the floor.

La Salle Players to Watch

  • Clifton Moore is putting up team highs in points (12.4 per game) and rebounds (6.6). And he is contributing 0.9 assists, making 50.3% of his shots from the floor.
  • Jack Clark is averaging 10 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 37.3% of his shots from the field and 29.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.
  • Anwar Gill leads the Explorers in assists (3.5 per game), and produces 5.3 points and 3.1 rebounds. He also averages 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Josh Nickelberry is putting up 11.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 40.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.3% from 3-point range, with 2.2 treys per game.
  • Christian Ray gets the Explorers 4.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

La Salle at Davidson

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
