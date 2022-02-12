Skip to main content

How to Watch La Salle vs Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Both La Salle and Richmond are coming off a loss, but the Spiders are hoping to continue their solid play as of late.

La Salle is 2-9 in conference play and looking to upset Richmond today. The Spiders have played well lately, but are coming off an overtime loss to George Mason. 

How to Watch La Salle vs Richmond today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Watch the Penn vs Harvard game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Richmond has a very respectable 16-9 record on the year and is looking to close out the year on a high note. La Salle is hoping it can put a few wins together to move up from the bottom of the standings.

If La Salle was able to pull out today's win, it would be win No. 3 since conference play started at the end of December. This could be a good opportunity for the Explorers to get a win here and get a winning streak going. 

The Explorers had a three-game win streak in early December, but haven't won back-to-back games since their win over Penn on Dec. 11. 

Tune in to NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus at 6 p.m. ET to see if Richmond will avoid the upset of La Salle.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
12
2022

La Salle vs Richmond

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Caleb Houstan (22) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Ohio State at Michigan in Men's College Basketball

just now
smu basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch SMU at East Carolina in Men's College Basketball

just now
Jan 5, 2022; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) drives the ball around Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Syracuse at Virginia Tech in Men's College Basketball

just now
arizona
College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona at Washington in Men's College Basketball

just now
Jan 22, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Vanderbilt at Tennessee in Men's College Basketball

just now
USATSI_15732868 (1)
College Hockey

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Ohio State in Men's College Hockey

just now
Mar 3, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Saint Joseph's Hawks guard Ryan Daly (1) shoots the ball over La Salle Explorers guard Jack Clark (5) in the second half in the first round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch La Salle vs Richmond

just now
LACROSSE
NLL Lacrosse

How to Watch New York Riptide at Georgia Swarm

just now
tigres
Liga MX

How to Watch Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Tigres UANL

5 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy