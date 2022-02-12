Both La Salle and Richmond are coming off a loss, but the Spiders are hoping to continue their solid play as of late.

La Salle is 2-9 in conference play and looking to upset Richmond today. The Spiders have played well lately, but are coming off an overtime loss to George Mason.

How to Watch La Salle vs Richmond today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Richmond has a very respectable 16-9 record on the year and is looking to close out the year on a high note. La Salle is hoping it can put a few wins together to move up from the bottom of the standings.

If La Salle was able to pull out today's win, it would be win No. 3 since conference play started at the end of December. This could be a good opportunity for the Explorers to get a win here and get a winning streak going.

The Explorers had a three-game win streak in early December, but haven't won back-to-back games since their win over Penn on Dec. 11.

Tune in to NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus at 6 p.m. ET to see if Richmond will avoid the upset of La Salle.

Regional restrictions may apply.