How to Watch Richmond at La Salle

Richmond will travel to Philadelphia to take on La Salle in some A-10 Conference action on Saturday.

La Salle will be looking to get out from the bottom of the conference with a win over Richmond today.

How to Watch the Richmond vs La Salle Blue Hens game:

Match Date: Jan. 22, 2021

Match Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Richmond comes into this game having won its previous contest against Fordham. Davidson is seemingly running away with the conference, having won 14 consecutive games. The Spiders will need to win to stay within reach of the top spot.

The Explorers are just looking to get in a rhythm. La Salle has lost five of its previous six games and will need to bounce back from that loss to Rhode Island.

Richmond's Tyler Burton has been great this year averaging 17.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

A win for the Spiders would bring them up to .500 in the conference. They need to be able to put together a few wins in a row if they want to be competing at the end of the season.

Tune into the A-10 action at 4:30 p.m. ET on USA Network today.

