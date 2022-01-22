Skip to main content

How to Watch Richmond at La Salle: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Richmond will travel to Philadelphia to take on La Salle in some A-10 Conference action on Saturday.

La Salle will be looking to get out from the bottom of the conference with a win over Richmond today.

How to Watch the Richmond vs La Salle Blue Hens game:

Match Date: Jan. 22, 2021

Match Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream the Richmond vs La Salle game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Richmond comes into this game having won its previous contest against Fordham. Davidson is seemingly running away with the conference, having won 14 consecutive games. The Spiders will need to win to stay within reach of the top spot.

The Explorers are just looking to get in a rhythm. La Salle has lost five of its previous six games and will need to bounce back from that loss to Rhode Island.

Richmond's Tyler Burton has been great this year averaging 17.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. 

A win for the Spiders would bring them up to .500 in the conference. They need to be able to put together a few wins in a row if they want to be competing at the end of the season. 

Tune into the A-10 action at 4:30 p.m. ET on USA Network today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Richmond vs La Salle

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
4:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws in the first quarter during a Week 13 NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Los Angeles Chargers At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 5
NFL

How to Watch Bengals at Titans

2 minutes ago
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) during the AFC Wild Card game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville Jan. 10, 2021. Titans Ravens 102
NFL

Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

2 minutes ago
Tennessee Titans running back D'onta Foreman (7) scores a touchdown during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans 49ers 155
NFL

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

2 minutes ago
UConn Hockey
College Hockey

How to Watch New Hampshire vs. Connecticut in Men's College Hockey

2 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) shoots the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Iowa vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) shoots the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Penn State vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

2 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders guard Jacob Gilyard (0) reacts in the final minute against the Duquesne Dukes in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Richmond vs. La Salle: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

2 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders guard Jacob Gilyard (0) reacts in the final minute against the Duquesne Dukes in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

La Salle vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

2 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Saint Joseph's Hawks guard Dahmir Bishop (0) shoots the ball as La Salle Explorers forward Clifton Moore (21) defends in the second half in the first round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Richmond at La Salle

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy