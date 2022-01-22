La Salle vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch La Salle vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders guard Jacob Gilyard (0) reacts in the final minute against the Duquesne Dukes in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The La Salle Explorers (6-9, 1-4 A-10) will host the Richmond Spiders (11-7, 2-3 A-10) after losing three home games in a row. The contest starts at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

How to Watch La Salle vs. Richmond

Key Stats for La Salle vs. Richmond

  • The Spiders score just 3.7 more points per game (74.9) than the Explorers allow (71.2).
  • The Explorers score an average of 69.1 points per game, only 2.6 fewer points than the 71.7 the Spiders allow.
  • The Spiders make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Explorers have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
  • The Explorers have shot at a 41.2% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points less than the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Spiders have averaged.

Richmond Players to Watch

  • Tyler Burton leads the Spiders in scoring and rebounding, tallying 17.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.
  • Richmond's best passer is Jacob Gilyard, who averages 6.1 assists per game to go with his 12.6 PPG scoring average.
  • The Spiders get the most three-point shooting production out of Gilyard, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.
  • Gilyard and Burton lead Richmond on the defensive end, with Gilyard leading the team in steals averaging 3.5 per game and Burton in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

La Salle Players to Watch

  • Clifton Moore is the top scorer for the Explorers with 11.8 points per game. He also tacks on 6.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game to his scoring output.
  • The La Salle leaders in rebounding and assists are Christian Ray with 6.7 rebounds per game (he also adds 4.8 points and 1.7 assists per game) and Anwar Gill with 3.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 5.4 points and 3.3 rebounds per game).
  • Josh Nickelberry is the top scorer from deep for the Explorers, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
  • La Salle's leader in steals is Gill with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Moore with 2.6 per game.

Richmond Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/30/2021

Saint Joseph's (PA)

L 83-56

Home

1/2/2022

Saint Louis

L 76-69

Away

1/5/2022

UMass

W 80-72

Home

1/14/2022

Davidson

L 87-84

Home

1/18/2022

Fordham

W 83-70

Away

1/22/2022

La Salle

-

Away

1/25/2022

Rhode Island

-

Away

1/29/2022

VCU

-

Home

2/1/2022

Duquesne

-

Away

2/4/2022

Saint Bonaventure

-

Home

2/9/2022

George Mason

-

Away

La Salle Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/30/2021

Fordham

L 69-61

Home

1/8/2022

VCU

L 85-66

Home

1/11/2022

Saint Bonaventure

L 80-76

Home

1/17/2022

Saint Joseph's (PA)

W 75-64

Away

1/19/2022

Rhode Island

L 56-54

Away

1/22/2022

Richmond

-

Home

1/26/2022

UMass

-

Home

1/29/2022

Davidson

-

Away

2/2/2022

George Washington

-

Away

2/5/2022

George Mason

-

Home

2/8/2022

Saint Louis

-

Home

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Richmond at La Salle

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
4:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

