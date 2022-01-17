Skip to main content

How to Watch La Salle vs. Saint Joseph's (PA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 3, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Saint Joseph's Hawks guard Dahmir Bishop (0) shoots the ball as La Salle Explorers forward Clifton Moore (21) defends in the second half in the first round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The La Salle Explorers (5-8, 0-3 A-10) will attempt to break a three-game road slide when they visit the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (7-7, 1-2 A-10) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. La Salle

  • Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
Saint Joseph's (PA) vs La Salle Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Saint Joseph's (PA)

-7.5

149.5 points

Key Stats for Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. La Salle

  • The Hawks average only 1.4 fewer points per game (71.5) than the Explorers allow (72.9).
  • The Explorers' 69.8 points per game are only 0.9 fewer points than the 70.7 the Hawks allow to opponents.
  • The Hawks are shooting 43.2% from the field this season, the same percentage the Explorers allow to opponents.
  • The Explorers have shot at a 41.5% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch

  • Taylor Funk posts 13.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Ejike Obinna posts a team-leading 7.4 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 13.0 points and 0.5 assists, shooting 61.5% from the field.
  • Charlie Brown posts 7.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Erik Reynolds II averages 9.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

La Salle Players to Watch

  • Clifton Moore paces the Explorers in scoring (11.6 points per game), and posts 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 2.8 blocked shots.
  • Anwar Gill paces the Explorers in assists (4.2 per game), and produces 5.8 points and 3.5 rebounds. He also averages 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Christian Ray paces the Explorers in rebounding (6.8 per game), and produces 5.1 points and 1.8 assists. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • The Explorers receive 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Jack Clark.
  • Josh Nickelberry gets the Explorers 11.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
17
2022

La Salle at Saint Joseph's

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
4:00
PM/EST
