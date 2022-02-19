How to Watch La Salle at UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Both La Salle and UMass are near the bottom of the A-10 standings and hoping to pull out a victory.

La Salle is on a three-game losing streak and the Explorers have also lost eight of their last nine games.

How to watch the La Salle vs UMass game today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Watch the La Salle vs UMass game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The season seems to be in a free fall for the Explorers, but they're hoping to finish out on a positive note and that would start with a victory over UMass.

The Minutemen are better, but not much better. They have four conference wins as opposed to La Salle's two conference wins. It's been a tough season for both of these teams but they're both trying to win today.

The Explorers and the Minutemen are coming off conference losses and at this point it's all about fighting for every position in the standings. This could be a great opportunity for both teams to finish the season on a more positive note. La Salle is in a tougher position considering it has 11 conference losses on the year and 16 losses overall.

Tune into NESN at 12 p.m. ET to see which team will come out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.