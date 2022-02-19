La Salle vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch La Salle vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 3, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Saint Joseph's Hawks guard Dahmir Bishop (0) shoots the ball as La Salle Explorers forward Clifton Moore (21) defends in the second half in the first round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The La Salle Explorers (7-16, 2-11 A-10) will visit the UMass Minutemen (11-13, 4-8 A-10) after losing five straight road games. The contest begins at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

How to Watch UMass vs. La Salle

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: NESN
  • Arena: William D. Mullins Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

UMass vs La Salle Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

UMass

-6

150.5 points

Key Stats for UMass vs. La Salle

  • The 75.5 points per game the Minutemen score are just 1.8 more points than the Explorers give up (73.7).
  • The Explorers' 69 points per game are 8.7 fewer points than the 77.7 the Minutemen allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Minutemen have a 43% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% lower than the 44.5% of shots the Explorers' opponents have made.
  • The Explorers' 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.3 percentage points lower than the Minutemen have given up to their opponents (48.6%).

UMass Players to Watch

  • Trent Buttrick leads the Minutemen at 6.2 rebounds per game, while also posting 1.4 assists and 11.6 points.
  • Rich Kelly puts up 12.8 points, 2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.
  • T.J. Weeks puts up 10 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • CJ Kelly is putting up 10.7 points, 1.7 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest.

La Salle Players to Watch

  • Clifton Moore is the Explorers' top scorer (13.6 points per game) and assist man (1.1), and posts 6.3 rebounds.
  • Jack Clark is posting 11.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 37.4% of his shots from the floor and 29.3% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per game.
  • Christian Ray leads the Explorers in rebounding (7 per game), and posts 4.4 points and 1.9 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • The Explorers receive 12.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Josh Nickelberry.
  • Jhamir Brickus is the Explorers' top assist man (3.4 per game), and he averages 8.9 points and 2.5 rebounds.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

La Salle at Massachusetts

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

