La Salle vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

Nov 21, 2021; Uncasville, CT, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) dribbles the ball against Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) defending during the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The La Salle Explorers (2-2) battle the No. 7 Villanova Wildcats (3-2) at Tom Gola Arena on Sunday, November 28, 2021. The game starts at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch La Salle vs. Villanova

Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Sunday, November 28, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Tom Gola Arena

Key Stats for La Salle vs. Villanova

Last year, the 74.8 points per game the Wildcats put up were just 1.3 more points than the Explorers allowed (73.5).

The Explorers averaged just 1.6 more points per game last year (68.1) than the Wildcats gave up (66.5).

The Wildcats shot 45.3% from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Explorers allowed to opponents.

The Explorers shot 43.6% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 44.1% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.

Villanova Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Wildcats this season is Justin Moore, who averages 17.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.

Jermaine Samuels leads Villanova in rebounding, averaging 5.8 per game, while Collin Gillespie leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.0 in each contest.

Gillespie leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Villanova steals leader is Gillespie, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Samuels, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

La Salle Players to Watch

Jack Clark put up 9.9 points per game last season to go with 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Christian Ray pulled down 6.0 rebounds per game, while Jhamir Brickus averaged 3.4 assists per contest.

Scott Spencer knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest a season ago.

Brickus averaged 1.8 takeaways per game, while Clifton Moore compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.

Villanova Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Mount St. Mary's W 91-51 Home 11/12/2021 UCLA L 86-77 Away 11/16/2021 Howard W 100-81 Home 11/20/2021 Tennessee W 71-53 Away 11/21/2021 Purdue L 80-74 Away 11/28/2021 La Salle - Away 12/1/2021 Pennsylvania - Away 12/4/2021 Saint Joseph's (PA) - Home 12/7/2021 Syracuse - Away 12/12/2021 Baylor - Away 12/17/2021 Creighton - Away

La Salle Schedule