La Salle vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    • November 28, 2021
    How to Watch La Salle vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 21, 2021; Uncasville, CT, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) dribbles the ball against Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) defending during the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

    The La Salle Explorers (2-2) battle the No. 7 Villanova Wildcats (3-2) at Tom Gola Arena on Sunday, November 28, 2021. The game starts at 6:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch La Salle vs. Villanova

    Key Stats for La Salle vs. Villanova

    • Last year, the 74.8 points per game the Wildcats put up were just 1.3 more points than the Explorers allowed (73.5).
    • The Explorers averaged just 1.6 more points per game last year (68.1) than the Wildcats gave up (66.5).
    • The Wildcats shot 45.3% from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Explorers allowed to opponents.
    • The Explorers shot 43.6% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 44.1% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.

    Villanova Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Wildcats this season is Justin Moore, who averages 17.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.
    • Jermaine Samuels leads Villanova in rebounding, averaging 5.8 per game, while Collin Gillespie leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.0 in each contest.
    • Gillespie leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Villanova steals leader is Gillespie, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Samuels, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

    La Salle Players to Watch

    • Jack Clark put up 9.9 points per game last season to go with 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
    • Christian Ray pulled down 6.0 rebounds per game, while Jhamir Brickus averaged 3.4 assists per contest.
    • Scott Spencer knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest a season ago.
    • Brickus averaged 1.8 takeaways per game, while Clifton Moore compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.

    Villanova Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Mount St. Mary's

    W 91-51

    Home

    11/12/2021

    UCLA

    L 86-77

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Howard

    W 100-81

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Tennessee

    W 71-53

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Purdue

    L 80-74

    Away

    11/28/2021

    La Salle

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Pennsylvania

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Saint Joseph's (PA)

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Syracuse

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Baylor

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Creighton

    -

    Away

    La Salle Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Sacred Heart

    L 86-81

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Albany (NY)

    W 67-64

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Delaware

    L 85-82

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Army

    W 61-58

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Villanova

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Temple

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Holy Cross

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Fairleigh Dickinson

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Pennsylvania

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Bucknell

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    28
    2021

    Villanova at La Salle

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
