La Salle vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

How to Watch La Salle vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The La Salle Explorers (2-2) battle the No. 7 Villanova Wildcats (3-2) at Tom Gola Arena on Sunday, November 28, 2021. The game starts at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch La Salle vs. Villanova
- Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Tom Gola Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for La Salle vs. Villanova
- Last year, the 74.8 points per game the Wildcats put up were just 1.3 more points than the Explorers allowed (73.5).
- The Explorers averaged just 1.6 more points per game last year (68.1) than the Wildcats gave up (66.5).
- The Wildcats shot 45.3% from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Explorers allowed to opponents.
- The Explorers shot 43.6% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 44.1% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.
Villanova Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Wildcats this season is Justin Moore, who averages 17.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.
- Jermaine Samuels leads Villanova in rebounding, averaging 5.8 per game, while Collin Gillespie leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.0 in each contest.
- Gillespie leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Villanova steals leader is Gillespie, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Samuels, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.
La Salle Players to Watch
- Jack Clark put up 9.9 points per game last season to go with 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
- Christian Ray pulled down 6.0 rebounds per game, while Jhamir Brickus averaged 3.4 assists per contest.
- Scott Spencer knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest a season ago.
- Brickus averaged 1.8 takeaways per game, while Clifton Moore compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.
Villanova Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Mount St. Mary's
W 91-51
Home
11/12/2021
UCLA
L 86-77
Away
11/16/2021
Howard
W 100-81
Home
11/20/2021
Tennessee
W 71-53
Away
11/21/2021
Purdue
L 80-74
Away
11/28/2021
La Salle
-
Away
12/1/2021
Pennsylvania
-
Away
12/4/2021
Saint Joseph's (PA)
-
Home
12/7/2021
Syracuse
-
Away
12/12/2021
Baylor
-
Away
12/17/2021
Creighton
-
Away
La Salle Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Sacred Heart
L 86-81
Home
11/13/2021
Albany (NY)
W 67-64
Home
11/17/2021
Delaware
L 85-82
Away
11/20/2021
Army
W 61-58
Home
11/28/2021
Villanova
-
Home
12/1/2021
Temple
-
Away
12/4/2021
Holy Cross
-
Home
12/7/2021
Fairleigh Dickinson
-
Home
12/11/2021
Pennsylvania
-
Home
12/18/2021
Bucknell
-
Away
