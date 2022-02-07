Skip to main content

How to Watch Lafayette at Navy in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Navy hosts Lafayette on Monday in a men's college basketball contest.

Lafayette (7–14) will go on the road to take on Navy (15–8) on Monday in a Patriot League contest.

Game Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Lafayette at Navy game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

These teams last met on Jan. 10, with Navy winning 69–55.

John Carter Jr. led the Midshipmen with 19 points on 8-for-15 shooting and also added six rebounds and two assists. Tyler Nelson was the team's other player to finish with double-digit points, scoring 11 on 5-for-9 shooting. Richard Njoku was another notable in the win, with eight points, four rebounds and three blocks.

Lafayette had a pair of players score 17 points in the loss. Tyrone Perry got his on 6-for-11 shooting with four three-pointers, plus three rebounds and four assists. Neal Quinn's 17 came on 8-for-14 shooting. Quinn also had 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks.

Navy is 8–4 in conference play and is coming off of a win over Loyola Maryland. The team is 5–5 at home.

Lafayette has won two in a row, moving the team to 4–6 in conference play. The Leopards are 3–7 on the road this year.

Regional restrictions may apply.

