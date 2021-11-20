Publish date:
How to Watch Lafayette vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (4-0) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Lafayette Leopards (0-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
How to Watch Duke vs. Lafayette
- Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Duke
-32.5
147.5 points
Key Stats for Duke vs. Lafayette
- Last year, the Blue Devils averaged only 0.7 fewer points per game (76.0) than the Leopards gave up (76.7).
- The Leopards scored an average of 77.7 points per game last year, 6.4 more points than the 71.3 the Blue Devils gave up.
- Last season, the Blue Devils had a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.0% higher than the 45.9% of shots the Leopards' opponents made.
- The Leopards' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.0 percentage points lower than the Blue Devils given up to their opponents (45.6%).
Duke Players to Watch
- Matthew Hurt paced his team in both points (18.3) and rebounds (6.1) per game last year, and also posted 1.3 assists. Defensively, he put up 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- DJ Steward put up 13.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest last year. At the other end, he delivered 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Wendell Moore put up 9.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game last season, shooting 41.7% from the field.
- Jordan Goldwire was tops on his squad in assists per contest (3.9) last season, and also posted 5.8 points and 3.0 rebounds. At the other end, he put up 2.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Mark Williams averaged 7.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game last season, shooting 66.4% from the field.
Lafayette Players to Watch
- Neal Quinn averaged 10.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game last season.
- Justin Jaworski averaged 21.5 points per game while tacking on 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
- Jaworski hit an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Jaworski averaged 1.5 steals per game, while Quinn collected 1.0 block per contest.
