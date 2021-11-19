How to Watch Lafayette at Duke in Men's C

Duke has one goal this season, to win a national championship as the legend Mike Krzyzewski closes out his final season with the program. Friday night, it faces Lafayette.

Duke (4-0) has started the campaign undefeated in head coach Mike Krzyzewski's last season, with a win over a top 10 team (Kentucky) and three one-sided affairs. Opposing the Blue Devils today is Lafayette (0-3), a team that has struggled to start its season.

How to Lafayette at Duke today:

Game Date: Nov. 19, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

Freshman Paolo Banchero is off to a strong start to the season and looks like a potential No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft:

This might be one of the most talented teams the Blue Devils have fielded in some time. They're not just talented, however, as they have winning players. The freshmen look seasoned and the returning talent looks motivated to win.

The main attraction has been Banchero. Through four games he is averaging 17.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals with 62-12-85 splits.

He is not shooting particularly well from three to start the season, but his game is not built around making threes at a high rate. The 6’10 athlete has been impressive scoring inside, in transition and off the bounce attacking the rim. He looks to be a special player.

A player sliding under the radar a bit is junior Wendell Moore Jr.

A few years ago, Moore Jr. was considered a potential one-and-done prospect, but after an underwhelming freshman season, he came back, worked on his game each year and now is a fully realized player. Moore Jr. is averaging 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

The duo of Banchero and Moore Jr. is only going to get better with time, not to mention top-flight recruit A.J. Griffin, Trevor Keels and junior Jeremy Roach. This is a dangerous team.

