Two struggling teams in the Patriot League meet as the Mountain Hawks look to take down the Crusaders at home.

The Mountain Hawks rank No. 5 in the Patriot League with an overall record of 7-13 and a conference record of 5-3. This team has won six of its last nine games despite losing its last contest to Boston University.

Lehigh is led by Evan Taylor and Jeameril Wilson. Taylor leads the team in scoring and rebounding averaging 14.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. Wilson averages 11.4 points per game and 4.9 rebounds per game.

How to Watch Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Holy Cross Crusaders Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

The Crusaders rank No. 8 in the same conference with a 3-14 record overall and a 1-4 record inside of the conference. Their only win in-conference came against Lafayette.

Holy Cross will match up with Evan Taylor with a talented big man of their own in Gerrale Gates. Gates leads the team in scoring and rebounds as well with 15.2 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

Kyrell Luc helps out the team and Gates averaging 11.9 points and 2.0 assists per game.

Both of these teams are looking to improve one what has been a dismal season for both of these programs. However, one win can jumpstart a win streak and turn an entire season around. Could this game be just that win?

