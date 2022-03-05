Skip to main content

How to Watch Lehigh vs. Colgate: Patriot Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colgate Raiders guard Tucker Richardson (15) dribbles the ball while defended by Arkansas Razorbacks guard Desi Sills (3) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Watch as the No. 1 seed Colgate Raiders (21-11, 16-2 Patriot) and the No. 4 seed Lehigh Mountain Hawks (13-18, 10-8 Patriot) try to advance in the Patriot tournament on Sunday as they square off at 2:00 PM.

How to Watch Colgate vs. Lehigh

Key Stats for Colgate vs. Lehigh

  • The Raiders put up 76 points per game, only 4.9 more points than the 71.1 the Mountain Hawks give up.
  • The Mountain Hawks score an average of 68.7 points per game, just 1.1 more points than the 67.6 the Raiders allow.
  • The Raiders are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 44% the Mountain Hawks allow to opponents.
  • The Mountain Hawks are shooting 45% from the field, two% higher than the 43% the Raiders' opponents have shot this season.

Colgate Players to Watch

  • Tucker Richardson puts up a team-leading 3.8 assists per contest. He is also posting 12.4 points and 5.7 rebounds, shooting 43.3% from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Keegan Records puts up a team-high 6.3 rebounds per contest. In addition, he's posting 10.2 points and 1.4 assists, shooting 64.8% from the field.
  • Jack Ferguson is averaging 12.4 points, 1.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.
  • Ryan Moffatt averages 10.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Nelly Cummings is tops on the Raiders at 14.7 points per contest, while also putting up 3.4 assists and 3 rebounds.

Lehigh Players to Watch

  • Evan Taylor is the Mountain Hawks' top scorer (13.3 points per game) and rebounder (5.7), and puts up 1.4 assists.
  • Jeameril Wilson is registering a team-best 2.1 assists per game. He's also delivering 11.3 points and 4.8 rebounds, making 53.3% of his shots from the field, and 43.5% from 3-point range resulting in 1.2 triples per game.
  • Nic Lynch gives the Mountain Hawks 9.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Keith Higgins Jr. paces the Mountain Hawks in assists (2.1 per game), and produces 8.7 points and 2.6 rebounds. He also posts 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Dominic Parolin gets the Mountain Hawks 4.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He also posts 0.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Patriot League Tournament: Lehigh at Colgate

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

