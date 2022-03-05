How to Watch Lehigh vs. Colgate: Patriot Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch as the No. 1 seed Colgate Raiders (21-11, 16-2 Patriot) and the No. 4 seed Lehigh Mountain Hawks (13-18, 10-8 Patriot) try to advance in the Patriot tournament on Sunday as they square off at 2:00 PM.
How to Watch Colgate vs. Lehigh
- Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena:
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Colgate vs. Lehigh
- The Raiders put up 76 points per game, only 4.9 more points than the 71.1 the Mountain Hawks give up.
- The Mountain Hawks score an average of 68.7 points per game, just 1.1 more points than the 67.6 the Raiders allow.
- The Raiders are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 44% the Mountain Hawks allow to opponents.
- The Mountain Hawks are shooting 45% from the field, two% higher than the 43% the Raiders' opponents have shot this season.
Colgate Players to Watch
- Tucker Richardson puts up a team-leading 3.8 assists per contest. He is also posting 12.4 points and 5.7 rebounds, shooting 43.3% from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Keegan Records puts up a team-high 6.3 rebounds per contest. In addition, he's posting 10.2 points and 1.4 assists, shooting 64.8% from the field.
- Jack Ferguson is averaging 12.4 points, 1.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.
- Ryan Moffatt averages 10.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Nelly Cummings is tops on the Raiders at 14.7 points per contest, while also putting up 3.4 assists and 3 rebounds.
Lehigh Players to Watch
- Evan Taylor is the Mountain Hawks' top scorer (13.3 points per game) and rebounder (5.7), and puts up 1.4 assists.
- Jeameril Wilson is registering a team-best 2.1 assists per game. He's also delivering 11.3 points and 4.8 rebounds, making 53.3% of his shots from the field, and 43.5% from 3-point range resulting in 1.2 triples per game.
- Nic Lynch gives the Mountain Hawks 9.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Keith Higgins Jr. paces the Mountain Hawks in assists (2.1 per game), and produces 8.7 points and 2.6 rebounds. He also posts 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Dominic Parolin gets the Mountain Hawks 4.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He also posts 0.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
How To Watch
March
6
2022
Patriot League Tournament: Lehigh at Colgate
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)