Lehigh vs. Holy Cross: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

How to Watch Lehigh vs. Holy Cross: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Holy Cross Crusaders (3-15, 1-5 Patriot) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-13, 6-3 Patriot) on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Hart Recreation Center. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Holy Cross vs. Lehigh
- Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Hart Recreation Center
- Arena: Hart Recreation Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Lehigh
-4.5
140 points
Key Stats for Holy Cross vs. Lehigh
- The Mountain Hawks average 67.7 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 71.3 the Crusaders give up.
- The Crusaders' 65.4 points per game are 6.1 fewer points than the 71.5 the Mountain Hawks give up.
- The Mountain Hawks are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the Crusaders allow to opponents.
Lehigh Players to Watch
- Evan Taylor paces the Mountain Hawks with 14.3 points per game and 6.0 rebounds, while also putting up 1.3 assists.
- Jeameril Wilson paces his team in assists per contest (2.1), and also puts up 11.4 points and 4.9 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Keith Higgins Jr. averages 9.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 45.2% from the floor and 37.7% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
- Dominic Parolin posts 5.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 44.8% from the field.
- Nic Lynch posts 7.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, shooting 48.7% from the floor.
Holy Cross Players to Watch
- Gerrale Gates is the Crusaders' top scorer (15.4 points per game) and rebounder (8.4), and averages 1.4 assists.
- Kyrell Luc is posting a team-leading 1.9 assists per contest. And he is delivering 11.7 points and 3.3 rebounds, making 38.2% of his shots from the field.
- Judson Martindale gets the Crusaders 9.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Bo Montgomery is posting 7.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 43.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.7% from 3-point range, with 1.0 triples per contest.
- Caleb Kenney is putting up 3.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, making 43.4% of his shots from the floor.
