Lehigh vs. Holy Cross: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

How to Watch Lehigh vs. Holy Cross: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 23, 2019; Moraga, CA, USA; Lehigh Mountain Hawks guard Evan Taylor (5) dribbles the ball as guard Jordan Cohen (11) sets a pick against Saint Mary s Gaels guard Tanner Krebs (00) during the first half at McKeon Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The Holy Cross Crusaders (3-15, 1-5 Patriot) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-13, 6-3 Patriot) on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Hart Recreation Center. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Holy Cross vs. Lehigh

Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022

Friday, January 28, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Hart Recreation Center

Hart Recreation Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Lehigh -4.5 140 points

Key Stats for Holy Cross vs. Lehigh

The Mountain Hawks average 67.7 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 71.3 the Crusaders give up.

The Crusaders' 65.4 points per game are 6.1 fewer points than the 71.5 the Mountain Hawks give up.

The Mountain Hawks are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the Crusaders allow to opponents.

Lehigh Players to Watch

Evan Taylor paces the Mountain Hawks with 14.3 points per game and 6.0 rebounds, while also putting up 1.3 assists.

Jeameril Wilson paces his team in assists per contest (2.1), and also puts up 11.4 points and 4.9 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Keith Higgins Jr. averages 9.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 45.2% from the floor and 37.7% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Dominic Parolin posts 5.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 44.8% from the field.

Nic Lynch posts 7.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, shooting 48.7% from the floor.

Holy Cross Players to Watch