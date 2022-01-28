Lehigh vs. Holy Cross: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Lehigh vs. Holy Cross: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 23, 2019; Moraga, CA, USA; Lehigh Mountain Hawks guard Evan Taylor (5) dribbles the ball as guard Jordan Cohen (11) sets a pick against Saint Mary s Gaels guard Tanner Krebs (00) during the first half at McKeon Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The Holy Cross Crusaders (3-15, 1-5 Patriot) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-13, 6-3 Patriot) on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Hart Recreation Center. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Holy Cross vs. Lehigh

  • Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Hart Recreation Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lehigh vs Holy Cross Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Lehigh

-4.5

140 points

Key Stats for Holy Cross vs. Lehigh

  • The Mountain Hawks average 67.7 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 71.3 the Crusaders give up.
  • The Crusaders' 65.4 points per game are 6.1 fewer points than the 71.5 the Mountain Hawks give up.
  • The Mountain Hawks are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the Crusaders allow to opponents.

Lehigh Players to Watch

  • Evan Taylor paces the Mountain Hawks with 14.3 points per game and 6.0 rebounds, while also putting up 1.3 assists.
  • Jeameril Wilson paces his team in assists per contest (2.1), and also puts up 11.4 points and 4.9 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • Keith Higgins Jr. averages 9.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 45.2% from the floor and 37.7% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Dominic Parolin posts 5.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 44.8% from the field.
  • Nic Lynch posts 7.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, shooting 48.7% from the floor.

Holy Cross Players to Watch

  • Gerrale Gates is the Crusaders' top scorer (15.4 points per game) and rebounder (8.4), and averages 1.4 assists.
  • Kyrell Luc is posting a team-leading 1.9 assists per contest. And he is delivering 11.7 points and 3.3 rebounds, making 38.2% of his shots from the field.
  • Judson Martindale gets the Crusaders 9.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • Bo Montgomery is posting 7.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 43.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.7% from 3-point range, with 1.0 triples per contest.
  • Caleb Kenney is putting up 3.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, making 43.4% of his shots from the floor.

How To Watch

January
28
2022

Lehigh at Holy Cross

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
