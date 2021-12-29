Publish date:
How to Watch Lehigh vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-9) aim to end a five-game losing streak when they visit the Maryland Terrapins (6-4) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Xfinity Center.
How to Watch Maryland vs. Lehigh
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Xfinity Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Maryland
-21.5
135.5 points
Key Stats for Maryland vs. Lehigh
- The Terrapins score 68.7 points per game, just 4.2 fewer points than the 72.9 the Mountain Hawks give up.
- The Mountain Hawks' 63.5 points per game are only 3.3 fewer points than the 66.8 the Terrapins allow.
- The Terrapins are shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 43.0% the Mountain Hawks allow to opponents.
- The Mountain Hawks are shooting 42.9% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 40.5% the Terrapins' opponents have shot this season.
Maryland Players to Watch
- Fatts Russell leads his team in assists per game (3.5), and also puts up 12.8 points and 4.0 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Donta Scott leads his team in rebounds per contest (7.2), and also puts up 10.4 points and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 1.0 block.
- Eric Ayala averages 13.7 points and 2.5 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 4.7 rebounds, shooting 35.1% from the field and 31.3% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Qudus Wahab averages 10.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 59.7% from the floor.
- Hakim Hart averages 8.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
Lehigh Players to Watch
- Evan Taylor is the Mountain Hawks' top scorer (11.6 points per game) and assist man (1.3), and posts 5.9 rebounds.
- Dominic Parolin is putting up a team-best 6.7 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 7.0 points and 1.6 assists, making 44.8% of his shots from the floor.
- Jeameril Wilson gives the Mountain Hawks 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Marques Wilson is putting up 9.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 37.0% of his shots from the field and 26.5% from 3-point range, with 1.0 triples per game.
- Reed Fenton gets the Mountain Hawks 6.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
