Lehigh vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-8) will visit the Syracuse Orange (5-5) after losing five road games in a row. The matchup tips at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Lehigh

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: ACCN

Arena: Carrier Dome

Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Lehigh

The Orange score only 4.1 more points per game (77.5) than the Mountain Hawks allow (73.4).

The Mountain Hawks put up an average of 64.8 points per game, 13.1 fewer points than the 77.9 the Orange allow to opponents.

This season, the Orange have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 43% of shots the Mountain Hawks' opponents have made.

The Mountain Hawks' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Orange have given up to their opponents (42.7%).

Syracuse Players to Watch

Buddy Boeheim leads the Orange with 17.6 points per game and 3.6 assists, while also posting 3.3 rebounds.

Jesse Edwards is putting up 12.1 points, 0.8 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Cole Swider averages a team-best 7.4 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 12.2 points and 1.4 assists, shooting 37% from the field and 29% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Joseph Girard III paces the Orange at 4.5 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.2 rebounds and 14.7 points.

Jimmy Boeheim averages 14.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 46.3% from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Lehigh Players to Watch