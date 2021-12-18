Lehigh vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Lehigh vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 10, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) shoots the ball over Lehigh Mountain Hawks forward Dominic Parolin (35) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 10, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) shoots the ball over Lehigh Mountain Hawks forward Dominic Parolin (35) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports

    The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-8) will visit the Syracuse Orange (5-5) after losing five road games in a row. The matchup tips at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

    How to Watch Syracuse vs. Lehigh

    Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Lehigh

    • The Orange score only 4.1 more points per game (77.5) than the Mountain Hawks allow (73.4).
    • The Mountain Hawks put up an average of 64.8 points per game, 13.1 fewer points than the 77.9 the Orange allow to opponents.
    • This season, the Orange have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 43% of shots the Mountain Hawks' opponents have made.
    • The Mountain Hawks' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Orange have given up to their opponents (42.7%).

    Syracuse Players to Watch

    • Buddy Boeheim leads the Orange with 17.6 points per game and 3.6 assists, while also posting 3.3 rebounds.
    • Jesse Edwards is putting up 12.1 points, 0.8 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game.
    • Cole Swider averages a team-best 7.4 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 12.2 points and 1.4 assists, shooting 37% from the field and 29% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Joseph Girard III paces the Orange at 4.5 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.2 rebounds and 14.7 points.
    • Jimmy Boeheim averages 14.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 46.3% from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

    Lehigh Players to Watch

    • Evan Taylor paces the Mountain Hawks in scoring (11.8 points per game) and assists (1.3), and puts up 5.9 rebounds. He also averages 1 steal and 1 block.
    • Dominic Parolin is posting a team-best 7.3 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 7.6 points and 1.8 assists, making 44.6% of his shots from the floor.
    • Jeameril Wilson gets the Mountain Hawks 11.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He also posts 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Marques Wilson is averaging 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 37% of his shots from the floor and 26.5% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.
    • Reed Fenton gets the Mountain Hawks 6.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He also averages 0.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Lehigh at Syracuse

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    boxing
    Boxing

    How to Watch PBC Fight Night: Hitchins vs. Hawkins

    just now
    arizona basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch California Baptist at Arizona

    just now
    Nov 10, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) shoots the ball over Lehigh Mountain Hawks forward Dominic Parolin (35) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Lehigh vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    just now
    Nov 28, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Erik Stevenson (10) celebrates a three pointer against the Rider Broncs in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    South Carolina vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    just now
    Nov 10, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) shoots the ball over Lehigh Mountain Hawks forward Dominic Parolin (35) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Syracuse vs. Lehigh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    just now
    Nov 28, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Erik Stevenson (10) celebrates a three pointer against the Rider Broncs in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Clemson vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    just now
    Dec 11, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Dalen Terry (4) and teammate Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) celebrate a 83-79 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Arizona vs. Cal Baptist: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    just now
    Dec 11, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Dalen Terry (4) and teammate Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) celebrate a 83-79 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Cal Baptist vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    just now
    Sep 11, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Eastern Michigan Eagles running back Darius Boone Jr. (27) is tackled by Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Jack Sanborn (57) during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Eastern Michigan Eagles vs. Liberty Flames: LendingTree Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/18/2021

    15 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy