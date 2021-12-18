Lehigh vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Lehigh vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-8) will visit the Syracuse Orange (5-5) after losing five road games in a row. The matchup tips at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021.
Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Lehigh
- The Orange score only 4.1 more points per game (77.5) than the Mountain Hawks allow (73.4).
- The Mountain Hawks put up an average of 64.8 points per game, 13.1 fewer points than the 77.9 the Orange allow to opponents.
- This season, the Orange have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 43% of shots the Mountain Hawks' opponents have made.
- The Mountain Hawks' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Orange have given up to their opponents (42.7%).
Syracuse Players to Watch
- Buddy Boeheim leads the Orange with 17.6 points per game and 3.6 assists, while also posting 3.3 rebounds.
- Jesse Edwards is putting up 12.1 points, 0.8 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game.
- Cole Swider averages a team-best 7.4 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 12.2 points and 1.4 assists, shooting 37% from the field and 29% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Joseph Girard III paces the Orange at 4.5 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.2 rebounds and 14.7 points.
- Jimmy Boeheim averages 14.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 46.3% from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
Lehigh Players to Watch
- Evan Taylor paces the Mountain Hawks in scoring (11.8 points per game) and assists (1.3), and puts up 5.9 rebounds. He also averages 1 steal and 1 block.
- Dominic Parolin is posting a team-best 7.3 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 7.6 points and 1.8 assists, making 44.6% of his shots from the floor.
- Jeameril Wilson gets the Mountain Hawks 11.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He also posts 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Marques Wilson is averaging 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 37% of his shots from the floor and 26.5% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.
- Reed Fenton gets the Mountain Hawks 6.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He also averages 0.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
