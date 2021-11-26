Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch Lehigh vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Providence Friars guard Brycen Goodine (12) shoots the ball over Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-4) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Virginia Cavaliers (4-2) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Virginia vs. Lehigh

    Virginia vs Lehigh Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Virginia

    -19.5

    121.5 points

    Key Stats for Virginia vs. Lehigh

    • The 61.5 points per game the Cavaliers put up are 10.1 fewer points than the Mountain Hawks allow (71.6).
    • The Mountain Hawks' 65 points per game are 9.7 more points than the 55.3 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.
    • The Cavaliers make 41.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Mountain Hawks have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).
    • The Mountain Hawks' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have given up to their opponents (37.2%).

    Virginia Players to Watch

    • Jayden Gardner is tops on his team in both points (14.3) and rebounds (8.3) per game, and also averages 0.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Reece Beekman leads his squad in assists per game (4.3), and also averages 6.2 points and 3.5 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 2.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
    • Kadin Shedrick posts 6.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0 assists per game, shooting 41.7% from the field.
    • Armaan Franklin puts up 13.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 45.2% from the field and 30.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Kihei Clark averages 10.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 35.8% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

    Lehigh Players to Watch

    • The Mountain Hawks get 11.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Evan Taylor.
    • Dominic Parolin is putting up a team-high 9 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 8.2 points and 1.8 assists, making 43.8% of his shots from the floor.
    • Jeameril Wilson is No. 1 on the Mountain Hawks in scoring (12 points per game) and assists (1.6), and puts up 5.6 rebounds. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
    • Marques Wilson paces the Mountain Hawks in scoring (12 points per game) and assists (0.8), and averages 2 rebounds. He also puts up 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Ben Knostman leads the Mountain Hawks in assists (3.2 per game), and averages 2.6 points and 1.8 rebounds. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Lehigh at Virginia

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

