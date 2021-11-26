Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Providence Friars guard Brycen Goodine (12) shoots the ball over Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-4) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Virginia Cavaliers (4-2) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Virginia vs. Lehigh

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: John Paul Jones Arena

John Paul Jones Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Virginia -19.5 121.5 points

Key Stats for Virginia vs. Lehigh

The 61.5 points per game the Cavaliers put up are 10.1 fewer points than the Mountain Hawks allow (71.6).

The Mountain Hawks' 65 points per game are 9.7 more points than the 55.3 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

The Cavaliers make 41.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Mountain Hawks have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).

The Mountain Hawks' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have given up to their opponents (37.2%).

Virginia Players to Watch

Jayden Gardner is tops on his team in both points (14.3) and rebounds (8.3) per game, and also averages 0.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Reece Beekman leads his squad in assists per game (4.3), and also averages 6.2 points and 3.5 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 2.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Kadin Shedrick posts 6.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0 assists per game, shooting 41.7% from the field.

Armaan Franklin puts up 13.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 45.2% from the field and 30.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Kihei Clark averages 10.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 35.8% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Lehigh Players to Watch