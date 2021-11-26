How to Watch Lehigh at Virginia in Men's College Basketball

On Friday evening, Lehigh will take on Virginia in an interesting matchup.

How to Watch Lehigh vs. Virginia in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

Coming into this matchup, the Mountain Hawks have gone just 1-4. If they could beat the Cavaliers, they would pick up the statement win that could turn their year around. Last time out, Lehigh defeated Columbia by a final score of 79-72 for its first win of the season.

On the other side, the Cavaliers have come through with a 4-2 record. In their last game, they defeated Providence by a final score of 58-40. Virginia was led by senior forward Jayden Gardner with 21 points and 13 rebounds in the win.

Virginia will come into this game heavily favored to pick up the win, but the Cavaliers cannot afford to take the Mountain Hawks lightly.

