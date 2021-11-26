Skip to main content
    November 26, 2021
    How to Watch Lehigh at Virginia in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Friday evening, Lehigh will take on Virginia in an interesting matchup.
    Fans will have quite a few intriguing college basketball games to watch this weekend. On Friday night, Lehigh will take on Virginia on the road.

    Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network (National)

    Live stream the Lehigh at Virginia game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Coming into this matchup, the Mountain Hawks have gone just 1-4. If they could beat the Cavaliers, they would pick up the statement win that could turn their year around. Last time out, Lehigh defeated Columbia by a final score of 79-72 for its first win of the season.

    On the other side, the Cavaliers have come through with a 4-2 record. In their last game, they defeated Providence by a final score of 58-40. Virginia was led by senior forward Jayden Gardner with 21 points and 13 rebounds in the win.

    Virginia will come into this game heavily favored to pick up the win, but the Cavaliers cannot afford to take the Mountain Hawks lightly.

