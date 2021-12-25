Liberty vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Liberty vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The BYU Cougars (10-3) hope to extend a six-game home winning streak when they host the Liberty Flames (8-5) on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at 6:30 PM ET.
How to Watch BYU vs. Liberty
- Game Day: Saturday, December 25, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Stan Sheriff Center
- Live Stream: fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
BYU
-7.5
132.5 points
Key Stats for BYU vs. Liberty
- The 74.7 points per game the Cougars score are 16.2 more points than the Flames allow (58.5).
- The Flames score 6.9 more points per game (70.7) than the Cougars allow (63.8).
- The Cougars are shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 38.7% the Flames allow to opponents.
- The Flames are shooting 46.5% from the field, 7.4% higher than the 39.1% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.
BYU Players to Watch
- Alex Barcello paces the Cougars at 18.6 points per game, while also posting 2.7 assists and 2.9 rebounds.
- Te'Jon Lucas is tops on his squad in assists per contest (4.8), and also posts 9.9 points and 2.3 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Fousseyni Traore puts up 7.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.3 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
- Caleb Lohner puts up a team-leading 7.3 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 7.6 points and 1.0 assists, shooting 41.5% from the floor.
- Spencer Johnson is posting 8.7 points, 1.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.
Liberty Players to Watch
- Darius McGhee is putting up a team-leading 21.4 points per game. And he is delivering 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists, making 45.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.7% from 3-point range, with 4.0 triples per contest (fourth in the country).
- The Flames receive 8.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Shiloh Robinson.
- Keegan McDowell gives the Flames 10.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also posts 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Kyle Rode is averaging a team-high 3.3 assists per contest. And he is producing 5.1 points and 3.5 rebounds, making 39.1% of his shots from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 treys per game.
- Blake Preston is putting up a team-best 5.2 rebounds per game. And he is producing 5.8 points and 0.8 assists, making 55.9% of his shots from the floor.
