Liberty vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

    December 25, 2021
    How to Watch Liberty vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 11, 2021; Sioux Falls, South Dakota, USA; The bench reacts to a three point basket by Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello (13) in the game against the Creighton Bluejays in the second half at Sanford Pentagon. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    The BYU Cougars (10-3) hope to extend a six-game home winning streak when they host the Liberty Flames (8-5) on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at 6:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch BYU vs. Liberty

    BYU vs Liberty Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    BYU

    -7.5

    132.5 points

    Key Stats for BYU vs. Liberty

    • The 74.7 points per game the Cougars score are 16.2 more points than the Flames allow (58.5).
    • The Flames score 6.9 more points per game (70.7) than the Cougars allow (63.8).
    • The Cougars are shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 38.7% the Flames allow to opponents.
    • The Flames are shooting 46.5% from the field, 7.4% higher than the 39.1% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.

    BYU Players to Watch

    • Alex Barcello paces the Cougars at 18.6 points per game, while also posting 2.7 assists and 2.9 rebounds.
    • Te'Jon Lucas is tops on his squad in assists per contest (4.8), and also posts 9.9 points and 2.3 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Fousseyni Traore puts up 7.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.3 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
    • Caleb Lohner puts up a team-leading 7.3 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 7.6 points and 1.0 assists, shooting 41.5% from the floor.
    • Spencer Johnson is posting 8.7 points, 1.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.

    Liberty Players to Watch

    • Darius McGhee is putting up a team-leading 21.4 points per game. And he is delivering 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists, making 45.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.7% from 3-point range, with 4.0 triples per contest (fourth in the country).
    • The Flames receive 8.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Shiloh Robinson.
    • Keegan McDowell gives the Flames 10.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also posts 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Kyle Rode is averaging a team-high 3.3 assists per contest. And he is producing 5.1 points and 3.5 rebounds, making 39.1% of his shots from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 treys per game.
    • Blake Preston is putting up a team-best 5.2 rebounds per game. And he is producing 5.8 points and 0.8 assists, making 55.9% of his shots from the floor.

    How To Watch

    December
    25
    2021

    Diamond Head Classic: Liberty vs. BYU

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    6:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
