Liberty vs. Iona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

Nov 15, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Liberty Flames guard Darius McGhee (2) dribbles against LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) during the second half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Iona Gaels (3-0) hope to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Liberty Flames (1-1) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Iona vs. Liberty

Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021

Friday, November 19, 2021 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Hynes Athletic Center

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -1.5 132.5 points

Key Stats for Iona vs. Liberty

Last year, the 74.4 points per game the Flames recorded were 8.3 more points than the Gaels gave up (66.1).

The Gaels' 71.3 points per game last year were 11.3 more points than the 60 the Flames allowed to opponents.

Last season, the Flames had a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 8.5% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Gaels' opponents made.

The Gaels shot at a 44.2% clip from the field last season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Flames averaged.

Liberty Players to Watch

Darius McGhee led his squad in points per contest (15.5) last year, and also averaged 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he averaged 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Blake Preston led the Flames at 6.4 rebounds per game last year, while also putting up 1.3 assists and 9 points.

Kyle Rode posted 7.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest last year. At the other end, he posted 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Chris Parker led his team in assists per game (3.4) last season, and also put up 10.3 points and 2.1 rebounds. Defensively, he posted 0.7 steals and 0 blocks.

Elijah Cuffee averaged 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest last year, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 42.9% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Iona Players to Watch