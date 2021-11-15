Publish date:
How to Watch Liberty vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Liberty Flames (0-0) battle the LSU Tigers (0-0) at Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Monday, November 15, 2021. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch LSU vs. Liberty
- Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
- Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
LSU
-7.5
140 points
Key Stats for LSU vs. Liberty
- Last year, the Tigers scored 81.8 points per game, 21.8 more points than the 60 the Flames gave up.
- The Flames scored just 0.8 fewer points per game last year (74.4) than the Tigers allowed their opponents to score (75.2).
- Last season, the Tigers had a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was five% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Flames' opponents made.
- The Flames' 48.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.9 percentage points higher than the Tigers had given up to their opponents (41.9%).
LSU Players to Watch
- Cameron Thomas put up a team-leading 23 points per contest last season. He also posted 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists, shooting 40.6% from the field and 32.5% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Trendon Watford posted 15.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest last season, shooting 48% from the field.
- Ja'vonte Smart averaged a team-best 3.9 assists per game last year. He also put up 15.8 points and 3.6 rebounds, shooting 46.8% from the floor and 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Darius Days was tops on the Tigers at 7.7 rebounds per game last season, while also posting 0.6 assists and 11.5 points.
- Josh LeBlanc put up 2.9 points, 4 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest last season, shooting 66.7% from the floor.
Liberty Players to Watch
- Darius McGhee averaged 15.5 points per contest to go with 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last season.
- Blake Preston averaged 6.4 boards per game and Chris Parker dished out 3.4 assists per game.
- McGhee hit an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- McGhee and Shiloh Robinson were defensive standouts last season, with McGhee averaging 0.8 steals per game and Robinson collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.
