    • November 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Liberty vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Liberty Flames guard Darius McGhee (2) drives to the basket against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

    The Liberty Flames (0-0) battle the LSU Tigers (0-0) at Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Monday, November 15, 2021. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch LSU vs. Liberty

    • Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    LSU vs Liberty Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    LSU

    -7.5

    140 points

    Key Stats for LSU vs. Liberty

    • Last year, the Tigers scored 81.8 points per game, 21.8 more points than the 60 the Flames gave up.
    • The Flames scored just 0.8 fewer points per game last year (74.4) than the Tigers allowed their opponents to score (75.2).
    • Last season, the Tigers had a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was five% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Flames' opponents made.
    • The Flames' 48.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.9 percentage points higher than the Tigers had given up to their opponents (41.9%).

    LSU Players to Watch

    • Cameron Thomas put up a team-leading 23 points per contest last season. He also posted 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists, shooting 40.6% from the field and 32.5% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Trendon Watford posted 15.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest last season, shooting 48% from the field.
    • Ja'vonte Smart averaged a team-best 3.9 assists per game last year. He also put up 15.8 points and 3.6 rebounds, shooting 46.8% from the floor and 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Darius Days was tops on the Tigers at 7.7 rebounds per game last season, while also posting 0.6 assists and 11.5 points.
    • Josh LeBlanc put up 2.9 points, 4 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest last season, shooting 66.7% from the floor.

    Liberty Players to Watch

    • Darius McGhee averaged 15.5 points per contest to go with 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last season.
    • Blake Preston averaged 6.4 boards per game and Chris Parker dished out 3.4 assists per game.
    • McGhee hit an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • McGhee and Shiloh Robinson were defensive standouts last season, with McGhee averaging 0.8 steals per game and Robinson collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Liberty at LSU

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
