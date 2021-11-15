Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    How to Watch Liberty Flames at LSU Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Liberty heads to LSU on Monday night looking for its second straight win and a huge upset over the Tigers in NCAA men's basketball.
    Liberty won its season opener against Regent University 85–24. Darius McGhee led five players in double figures with 21 points to lead the Flames to the win.

    How to Watch Liberty at LSU Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 15, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN U

    Live stream the Liberty at LSU game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Flames dominated the overmatched Royals to get the season-opening win. On Monday, they get a bigger test than they take on an LSU team who has won its first two games easily.

    LSU has started the year with two straight wins against Louisiana Monroe and Texas State.

    The Tigers gave up just 39 points in its game against Louisiana Monroe in the 62-point win. The game against Texas State was closer but LSU still won by 25.

    In the game against the Bobcats, the Tigers trailed by five at the break before they exploded in the second half, outscoring them by 30. It was a tale of two halves for LSU but one that ultimately showed how explosive they can be.

    LSU will look to continue to show off its offensive capability when it hosts the Flames on Monday night.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Liberty Flames at LSU Tigers

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

