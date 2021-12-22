Skip to main content
    How to Watch Liberty vs Northern Iowa in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Liberty and Northern Iowa both go for their third straight win Wednesday afternoon when they meet in the Diamond Head Classic.
    Author:

    Liberty and Northern Iowa kick off the Diamond Head Classic on Wednesday afternoon when they battle in Hawaii. Both teams come in winners of two straight and are looking to advance to the semifinals of the classic.

    Liberty comes to the Aloha State red-hot, as the Flames have won six of their last seven including big wins over Missouri and East Carolina. The hot play has the Flames up to 7-4 after they started the year just 1-3.

    Wednesday afternoon, they will look to stay hot against a Northern Iowa team that is playing its best basketball of the year.

    The Panthers have won two straight coming into this game for the first time this year. They were just 2-5 before the back-to-back wins, but they did have an upset over Saint Bonaventure.

    It was a tough start to the year for the Panthers, but they hope they can continue their winning streak Wednesday and earn a berth into the semifinals where they will play either Wyoming or Stanford.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

