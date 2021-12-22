Publish date:
How to Watch Liberty vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Northern Iowa Panthers (4-5) square off against the Liberty Flames (7-4) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Liberty
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: McLeod Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Northern Iowa
-2.5
125.5 points
Key Stats for Northern Iowa vs. Liberty
- The 71.3 points per game the Panthers put up are 16 more points than the Flames allow (55.3).
- The Flames put up an average of 69.7 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 67.9 the Panthers allow.
- The Panthers are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points higher than the 36.4% the Flames allow to opponents.
- The Flames are shooting 46.4% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 43.3% the Panthers' opponents have shot this season.
Northern Iowa Players to Watch
- AJ Green is tops on his squad in both points (18.7) and assists (2.1) per contest, and also posts 4 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Nate Heise posts 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Trae Berhow leads his squad in rebounds per contest (4.9), and also posts 8.2 points and 1 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Noah Carter averages 10.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Tywhon Pickford is putting up 5.6 points, 1.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.
Liberty Players to Watch
- Darius McGhee paces the Flames in scoring (19.5 points per game), and produces 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He also puts up 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Shiloh Robinson is putting up 7.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 58.2% of his shots from the field.
- The Flames get 10.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Keegan McDowell.
- Blake Preston is posting a team-best 5.4 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 6.2 points and 0.8 assists, making 58.8% of his shots from the floor.
- Kyle Rode leads the Flames in assists (3.5 per game), and puts up 4.6 points and 3.5 rebounds. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
