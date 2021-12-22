Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    How to Watch Liberty vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 29, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward Kevin Easley Jr. (top right) shoots against Liberty Flames forward Shiloh Robinson (33) and guard Chris Parker (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

    The Northern Iowa Panthers (4-5) square off against the Liberty Flames (7-4) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 3:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Liberty

    Northern Iowa vs Liberty Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Northern Iowa

    -2.5

    125.5 points

    Key Stats for Northern Iowa vs. Liberty

    • The 71.3 points per game the Panthers put up are 16 more points than the Flames allow (55.3).
    • The Flames put up an average of 69.7 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 67.9 the Panthers allow.
    • The Panthers are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points higher than the 36.4% the Flames allow to opponents.
    • The Flames are shooting 46.4% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 43.3% the Panthers' opponents have shot this season.

    Northern Iowa Players to Watch

    • AJ Green is tops on his squad in both points (18.7) and assists (2.1) per contest, and also posts 4 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Nate Heise posts 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Trae Berhow leads his squad in rebounds per contest (4.9), and also posts 8.2 points and 1 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Noah Carter averages 10.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Tywhon Pickford is putting up 5.6 points, 1.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.

    Liberty Players to Watch

    • Darius McGhee paces the Flames in scoring (19.5 points per game), and produces 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He also puts up 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Shiloh Robinson is putting up 7.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 58.2% of his shots from the field.
    • The Flames get 10.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Keegan McDowell.
    • Blake Preston is posting a team-best 5.4 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 6.2 points and 0.8 assists, making 58.8% of his shots from the floor.
    • Kyle Rode leads the Flames in assists (3.5 per game), and puts up 4.6 points and 3.5 rebounds. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Diamond Head Classic: Liberty vs. Northern Iowa

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
