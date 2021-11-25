How to Watch Life Pacific vs. Grand Canyon in Men's College Basketball

Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    How to Watch Life Pacific at Grand Canyon in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The college basketball season continues on Wednesday for Life Pacific and Grand Canyon.
    Most fans will be paying attention to the power schools on Wednesday night in NCAA basketball action. However, there are some games flying under the radar that could be worth watching. One of those games will be between Life Pacific and Grand Canyon.

    How to Watch Life Pacific at Grand Canyon in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 24, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: My Network TV (KUTPDT – Phoenix, AZ)

    Live stream the Life Pacific at Grand Canyon game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Coming into this matchup, Life Pacific has struggled a bit to open the season. The Warriors have a 2-4 record, but a big win over Grand Canyon would get them back on track. In its last matchup, Life Pacific ended up losing to William Jessup by a final score of 98-95.

    On the other side, the Antelopes come into this game with a 3-1 record. They are fresh off of a tough 68-61 loss to Wyoming. Grand Canyon is a very talented team and will look to improve its record against the Warriors.

    This should be an entertaining game to watch. Grand Canyon will be favored to win, but it can't afford to take Life Pacific lightly.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Life Pacific at Grand Canyon

    TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (KUTPDT – Phoenix, AZ)
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
