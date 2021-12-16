Skip to main content
    How to Watch Lipscomb at Florida State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Wednesday night in college basketball action, Lipscomb and Florida State will square off in an intriguing matchup.
    Author:

    With quite a few good games on the Wednesday schedule around the college basketball world, fans will have plenty of options to watch. One intriguing matchup will feature Lipscomb hitting the road for a showdown against Florida State. While the Seminoles are favored to win this game, it could be a fun game to watch.

    How to Watch Lipscomb Bisons at Florida State Seminoles Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 15, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: ACC Network (G)

    Live stream the Lipscomb Bisons at Florida State Seminoles game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ahead of tonight's big matchup, the Bisons have started the season off with a 5-6 record. They need to find some consistency and momentum moving forward. There would be no better way to do that than by knocking off the Seminoles on the road.

    On the other side of this matchup, the Seminoles hold a 5-4 record coming into this game. Florida State also needs to find a way to put a few wins together to move their way up in the standings. Beating Lipscomb is an absolute must for this program.

    Make sure to tune in to see which team comes out the win. They are in similar situations, although Florida State should be the better team. Fans should get some good entertainment out of this matchup.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

