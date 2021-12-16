Publish date:
How to Watch Lipscomb vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of sliding teams hit the court when the Florida State Seminoles (5-4) host the Lipscomb Bisons (5-6) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. The Seminoles will look to break a three-game losing streak against the Bisons, losers of four straight.
How to Watch Florida State vs. Lipscomb
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Florida State
-20.5
142.5 points
Key Stats for Florida State vs. Lipscomb
- The 71.6 points per game the Seminoles average are 7.7 fewer points than the Bisons give up (79.3).
- The Bisons put up an average of 76.3 points per game, 9.6 more points than the 66.7 the Seminoles give up to opponents.
- The Seminoles are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Bisons allow to opponents.
- The Bisons are shooting 47.2% from the field, 6.1% higher than the 41.1% the Seminoles' opponents have shot this season.
Florida State Players to Watch
- Caleb Mills paces the Seminoles at 12.7 points per contest, while also averaging 2.7 assists and 2.9 rebounds.
- Malik Osborne posts a team-best 7.4 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 11.8 points and 0.6 assists, shooting 53.4% from the floor and 48.3% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Anthony Polite leads his team in assists per contest (3.2), and also averages 8.4 points and 5.6 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Matthew Cleveland is posting 9.2 points, 1.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.
- Rayquan Evans posts 6.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 35.6% from the field.
Lipscomb Players to Watch
- Jacob Ognacevic is putting up a team-high 16.5 points per contest. And he is producing 5.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists, making 55.2% of his shots from the floor and 55.2% from beyond the arc (10th in the country), with 1.5 triples per game.
- The Bisons get 17.0 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from Ahsan Asadullah.
- Will Pruitt gets the Bisons 6.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Parker Hazen is No. 1 on the Bisons in rebounding (5.6 per game), and produces 8.5 points and 0.8 assists. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- The Bisons get 10.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Greg Jones.
How To Watch
December
15
2021
Lipscomb at Florida State
TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)