Skip to main content
    •
    December 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Lipscomb vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 4, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) drives past Florida State Seminoles guard Caleb Mills (4) during the second half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 4, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) drives past Florida State Seminoles guard Caleb Mills (4) during the second half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

    A pair of sliding teams hit the court when the Florida State Seminoles (5-4) host the Lipscomb Bisons (5-6) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. The Seminoles will look to break a three-game losing streak against the Bisons, losers of four straight.

    How to Watch Florida State vs. Lipscomb

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: ACCN
    • Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Florida State vs Lipscomb Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Florida State

    -20.5

    142.5 points

    Key Stats for Florida State vs. Lipscomb

    • The 71.6 points per game the Seminoles average are 7.7 fewer points than the Bisons give up (79.3).
    • The Bisons put up an average of 76.3 points per game, 9.6 more points than the 66.7 the Seminoles give up to opponents.
    • The Seminoles are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Bisons allow to opponents.
    • The Bisons are shooting 47.2% from the field, 6.1% higher than the 41.1% the Seminoles' opponents have shot this season.

    Florida State Players to Watch

    • Caleb Mills paces the Seminoles at 12.7 points per contest, while also averaging 2.7 assists and 2.9 rebounds.
    • Malik Osborne posts a team-best 7.4 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 11.8 points and 0.6 assists, shooting 53.4% from the floor and 48.3% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Anthony Polite leads his team in assists per contest (3.2), and also averages 8.4 points and 5.6 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Matthew Cleveland is posting 9.2 points, 1.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.
    • Rayquan Evans posts 6.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 35.6% from the field.

    Lipscomb Players to Watch

    • Jacob Ognacevic is putting up a team-high 16.5 points per contest. And he is producing 5.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists, making 55.2% of his shots from the floor and 55.2% from beyond the arc (10th in the country), with 1.5 triples per game.
    • The Bisons get 17.0 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from Ahsan Asadullah.
    • Will Pruitt gets the Bisons 6.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Parker Hazen is No. 1 on the Bisons in rebounding (5.6 per game), and produces 8.5 points and 0.8 assists. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • The Bisons get 10.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Greg Jones.

    How To Watch

    December
    15
    2021

    Lipscomb at Florida State

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    new york rangers
    NHL

    How to Watch Rangers at Coyotes

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17354508
    NBA

    How to Watch Timberwolves at Nuggets

    1 minute ago
    Dec 12, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) fouls Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford (21) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reach for the tip off in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 12, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the first half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) is defended by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and forward Anthony Edwards (1) during the second half at Moda Center. The Minnesota Timberwolves won 116-111. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) and Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) fight for a loose ball in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 12, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the first half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    florida state basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Lipscomb at Florida State

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy