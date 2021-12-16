Dec 4, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) drives past Florida State Seminoles guard Caleb Mills (4) during the second half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of sliding teams hit the court when the Florida State Seminoles (5-4) host the Lipscomb Bisons (5-6) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. The Seminoles will look to break a three-game losing streak against the Bisons, losers of four straight.

How to Watch Florida State vs. Lipscomb

Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Favorite Spread Total Florida State -20.5 142.5 points

Key Stats for Florida State vs. Lipscomb

The 71.6 points per game the Seminoles average are 7.7 fewer points than the Bisons give up (79.3).

The Bisons put up an average of 76.3 points per game, 9.6 more points than the 66.7 the Seminoles give up to opponents.

The Seminoles are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Bisons allow to opponents.

The Bisons are shooting 47.2% from the field, 6.1% higher than the 41.1% the Seminoles' opponents have shot this season.

Florida State Players to Watch

Caleb Mills paces the Seminoles at 12.7 points per contest, while also averaging 2.7 assists and 2.9 rebounds.

Malik Osborne posts a team-best 7.4 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 11.8 points and 0.6 assists, shooting 53.4% from the floor and 48.3% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Anthony Polite leads his team in assists per contest (3.2), and also averages 8.4 points and 5.6 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Matthew Cleveland is posting 9.2 points, 1.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Rayquan Evans posts 6.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 35.6% from the field.

Lipscomb Players to Watch