LSU puts its perfect record on the line on Wednesday night when it hosts Lipscomb in college basketball.

LSU plays its last non-conference game of the season when it hosts Lipscomb on Wednesday night. The Tigers will look to finish off a perfect non-conference record with a win as they have won their first 11 games.

How to Watch Lipscomb at LSU in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

The Tigers got that 11th straight win on Saturday when they knocked off in-state foe Louisiana Tech 66-57. Their defense once again shined as they kept yet another opponent under 64 points. It has been a huge change compared to last season when their defense struggled to stop anyone.

Wednesday, they will look for another great effort against a Lipscomb team that snapped a five-game losing streak on Sunday when it beat Tennessee Wesleyan.

The win got the Bisons back to just one game under .500 at 6-7. They started the year 5-2 that included a win over a good Dayton team, but have struggled since.

Wednesday night, they play their first ranked team in LSU and are looking to pull off a huge upset and send the Tigers home with their first loss of the year.

