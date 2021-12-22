Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Lipscomb at LSU in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    LSU puts its perfect record on the line on Wednesday night when it hosts Lipscomb in college basketball.
    Author:

    LSU plays its last non-conference game of the season when it hosts Lipscomb on Wednesday night. The Tigers will look to finish off a perfect non-conference record with a win as they have won their first 11 games.

    How to Watch Lipscomb at LSU in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network (G)

    Live stream the Lipscomb at LSU game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Tigers got that 11th straight win on Saturday when they knocked off in-state foe Louisiana Tech 66-57. Their defense once again shined as they kept yet another opponent under 64 points. It has been a huge change compared to last season when their defense struggled to stop anyone.

    Wednesday, they will look for another great effort against a Lipscomb team that snapped a five-game losing streak on Sunday when it beat Tennessee Wesleyan.

    The win got the Bisons back to just one game under .500 at 6-7. They started the year 5-2 that included a win over a good Dayton team, but have struggled since.

    Wednesday night, they play their first ranked team in LSU and are looking to pull off a huge upset and send the Tigers home with their first loss of the year.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Lipscomb at LSU in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: TV: SEC Network (G)
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17375025
    NBA

    How to Watch Nuggets at Thunder

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17354027 (1)
    NBA

    How to Watch Rockets at Bucks

    2 minutes ago
    virginia
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Clemson at Virginia

    2 minutes ago
    washington state
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Boise State at Washington State

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17236834
    College Football

    How to Watch the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Missouri vs Army

    2 minutes ago
    lsu
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Lipscomb at LSU

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1) drives around USC Upstate Spartans forward Jatayveous Watson (25) during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Arizona vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Minor (22) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northern Kentucky vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) dribbles the basketball against Clemson Tigers guard David Collins (13) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Virginia vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy