How to Watch Lipscomb at LSU in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
LSU plays its last non-conference game of the season when it hosts Lipscomb on Wednesday night. The Tigers will look to finish off a perfect non-conference record with a win as they have won their first 11 games.
How to Watch Lipscomb at LSU in College Basketball Today:
Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021
Game Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV: SEC Network (G)
The Tigers got that 11th straight win on Saturday when they knocked off in-state foe Louisiana Tech 66-57. Their defense once again shined as they kept yet another opponent under 64 points. It has been a huge change compared to last season when their defense struggled to stop anyone.
Wednesday, they will look for another great effort against a Lipscomb team that snapped a five-game losing streak on Sunday when it beat Tennessee Wesleyan.
The win got the Bisons back to just one game under .500 at 6-7. They started the year 5-2 that included a win over a good Dayton team, but have struggled since.
Wednesday night, they play their first ranked team in LSU and are looking to pull off a huge upset and send the Tigers home with their first loss of the year.
