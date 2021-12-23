Dec 8, 2021; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) drives the ball around Lipscomb Bisons forward Parker Hazen (13) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 LSU Tigers (11-0) will look to continue an 11-game winning streak when they host the Lipscomb Bisons (6-7) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch LSU vs. Lipscomb

Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Favorite Spread Total LSU -27.5 143.5 points

Key Stats for LSU vs. Lipscomb

The Tigers record 78.2 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 79.5 the Bisons give up.

The Bisons' 76.7 points per game are 23.2 more points than the 53.5 the Tigers give up.

The Tigers make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is two percentage points higher than the Bisons have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).

The Bisons are shooting 47.4% from the field, 14% higher than the 33.4% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

LSU Players to Watch

Tari Eason is tops on the Tigers with 16.3 points per contest and 0.9 assists, while also putting up 7.5 rebounds.

Darius Days puts up a team-best 8.7 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 14.5 points and 0.7 assists, shooting 42.2% from the floor and 35.3% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Xavier Pinson averages a team-high 4.6 assists per game. He is also posting 10.3 points and 3 rebounds, shooting 41.4% from the floor and 32.6% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Eric Gaines is posting 8.5 points, 3.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Efton Reid puts up 9.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 56.2% from the floor.

Lipscomb Players to Watch