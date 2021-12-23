Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    How to Watch Lipscomb vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 8, 2021; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) drives the ball around Lipscomb Bisons forward Parker Hazen (13) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 17 LSU Tigers (11-0) will look to continue an 11-game winning streak when they host the Lipscomb Bisons (6-7) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch LSU vs. Lipscomb

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: SECN
    • Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
    LSU vs Lipscomb Betting Information

    LSU

    -27.5

    143.5 points

    Key Stats for LSU vs. Lipscomb

    • The Tigers record 78.2 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 79.5 the Bisons give up.
    • The Bisons' 76.7 points per game are 23.2 more points than the 53.5 the Tigers give up.
    • The Tigers make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is two percentage points higher than the Bisons have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
    • The Bisons are shooting 47.4% from the field, 14% higher than the 33.4% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

    LSU Players to Watch

    • Tari Eason is tops on the Tigers with 16.3 points per contest and 0.9 assists, while also putting up 7.5 rebounds.
    • Darius Days puts up a team-best 8.7 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 14.5 points and 0.7 assists, shooting 42.2% from the floor and 35.3% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Xavier Pinson averages a team-high 4.6 assists per game. He is also posting 10.3 points and 3 rebounds, shooting 41.4% from the floor and 32.6% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Eric Gaines is posting 8.5 points, 3.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.
    • Efton Reid puts up 9.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 56.2% from the floor.

    Lipscomb Players to Watch

    • Jacob Ognacevic is averaging team highs in points (18.2 per game) and rebounds (5.8). And he is delivering 0.5 assists, making 59.7% of his shots from the floor and 60.5% from 3-point range (first in the country), with 1.8 triples per contest.
    • Parker Hazen is the Bisons' top rebounder (5.8 per game), and he posts 7.9 points and 1.2 assists.
    • Will Pruitt gets the Bisons 6.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Ahsan Asadullah is posting 17 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, making 54.4% of his shots from the field.
    • Greg Jones is putting up 9.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 40.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.3% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per game.

