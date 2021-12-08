Skip to main content
    How to Watch Lipscomb at Miami in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Miami goes for its third straight win on Wednesday night when it hosts Liscomb in college basketball.
    Author:

    Miami has had a good start to its season as it is currently 6-3 and is coming in off of two straight wins against Penn State and Clemson. The back-to-back wins come after the Hurricanes had lost two of three.

    How to Watch Lipscomb at Miami in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 8, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network (Local)

    Live stream the Lipscomb at Miami game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Miami will look to stay hot on Wednesday night when it hosts a Liscomb team that is coming off two straight losses.

    It has been a tough stretch for the Bison as they started the year 4-1 but have lost three of their last four.

    Lipscomb has been the class of the ASUN Conference but has struggled in the early part of the year and looks as vulnerable as it has in years.

    Wednesday night, the Bison will look to turn things around and pick up a huge upset win at Miami. They will have to play well if they want to get the win, but we have seen the Bison pull off big upsets before.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Lipscomb at Miami in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (Local)
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
