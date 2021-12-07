Dec 4, 2021; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) dribbles the basketball against Clemson Tigers guard David Collins (13) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Lipscomb Bisons (5-4) take on the Miami Hurricanes (6-3) at Watsco Center on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Miami vs. Lipscomb

Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Watsco Center

Key Stats for Miami vs. Lipscomb

The 72.9 points per game the Hurricanes average are 7.4 fewer points than the Bisons give up (80.3).

The Bisons score an average of 79.4 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 72.8 the Hurricanes allow to opponents.

This season, the Hurricanes have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is three% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Bisons' opponents have knocked down.

The Bisons' 49.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Hurricanes have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).

Miami Players to Watch

Kameron McGusty averages 16.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.9 assists, shooting 46.5% from the field and 30.3% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Isaiah Wong is averaging 14.9 points, 1.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Charlie Moore is tops on the Hurricanes at 3 assists per game, while also posting 1.8 rebounds and 10.6 points.

Sam Waardenburg is putting up 8.3 points, 2 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

Jordan Miller puts up 6.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

