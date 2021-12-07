Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    How to Watch Lipscomb vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 4, 2021; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) dribbles the basketball against Clemson Tigers guard David Collins (13) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

    The Lipscomb Bisons (5-4) take on the Miami Hurricanes (6-3) at Watsco Center on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Miami vs. Lipscomb

    Key Stats for Miami vs. Lipscomb

    • The 72.9 points per game the Hurricanes average are 7.4 fewer points than the Bisons give up (80.3).
    • The Bisons score an average of 79.4 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 72.8 the Hurricanes allow to opponents.
    • This season, the Hurricanes have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is three% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Bisons' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Bisons' 49.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Hurricanes have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).

    Miami Players to Watch

    • Kameron McGusty averages 16.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.9 assists, shooting 46.5% from the field and 30.3% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Isaiah Wong is averaging 14.9 points, 1.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.
    • Charlie Moore is tops on the Hurricanes at 3 assists per game, while also posting 1.8 rebounds and 10.6 points.
    • Sam Waardenburg is putting up 8.3 points, 2 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.
    • Jordan Miller puts up 6.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

    Lipscomb Players to Watch

    • Jacob Ognacevic is the Bisons' top scorer (18.6 points per game), and he posts 0.6 assists and 5.2 rebounds.
    • The Bisons receive 17 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from Ahsan Asadullah.
    • Will Pruitt gives the Bisons 6.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He also posts 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Greg Jones is putting up 10.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, making 44.4% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game.
    • Parker Hazen leads the Bisons in rebounding (5.4 per game), and puts up 8.3 points and 0.8 assists. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Lipscomb at Miami

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
