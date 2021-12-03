Little Rock vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Little Rock vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 1, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) shoots a three point shot during the second half against the Central Arkansas Bears at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 97-60. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

    The Little Rock Trojans (4-4) will visit the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks (7-0) after losing three straight road games. The contest tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

    How to Watch Arkansas vs. Little Rock

    Key Stats for Arkansas vs. Little Rock

    • The Razorbacks record 81.6 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 69.9 the Trojans give up.
    • The Trojans score 6.9 more points per game (72.8) than the Razorbacks give up (65.9).
    • This season, the Razorbacks have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 44.8% of shots the Trojans' opponents have hit.
    • The Trojans have shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Razorbacks have averaged.

    Arkansas Players to Watch

    • JD Notae paces his squad in both points (18.1) and assists (4.0) per contest, and also averages 4.6 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 3.0 steals (third in the country) and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Jaylin Williams is tops on his squad in both rebounds (9.0) and assists (4.3) per contest, and also posts 5.7 points. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
    • Au'Diese Toney posts 13.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Stanley Umude is putting up 10.7 points, 0.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds per contest.
    • Davonte Davis is putting up 7.7 points, 2.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.

    Little Rock Players to Watch

    • Nikola Maric is No. 1 on the Trojans in scoring (12.8 points per game), rebounding (6.5) and assists (3.0), shooting 53.1% from the floor. He also puts up 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.
    • The Trojans get 10.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Deantoni Gordon.
    • Jovan Stulic gives the Trojans 10.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • The Trojans get 12.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Isaiah Palermo.
    • Kevin Osawe is posting 8.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 40.0% of his shots from the floor and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Arkansas-Little Rock at Arkansas

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

