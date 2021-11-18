Little Rock vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Little Rock vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Little Rock Trojans (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Loyola Marymount Lions (1-1) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Gersten Pavilion. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Little Rock
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: Gersten Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Loyola Marymount (CA)
-12.5
135 points
Key Stats for Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Little Rock
- Last year, the Lions recorded 69.5 points per game, just 0.9 more points than the 68.6 the Trojans gave up.
- The Trojans' 69.2 points per game last year were just 1.2 more points than the 68.0 the Lions gave up to opponents.
- The Lions shot 45.8% from the field last season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 43.4% the Trojans allowed to opponents.
- The Trojans shot 45.5% from the field, 1.0% higher than the 44.5% the Lions' opponents shot last season.
Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch
- Eli Scott was tops on his team in points (18), rebounds (8.2) and assists (3.6) per game last year, shooting 49.5% from the floor. Defensively, he posted 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Mattias Markusson put up 9.7 points, 6 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game last season, shooting 63.5% from the field.
- Keli Leaupepe posted 10 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1 assists per contest last season, shooting 46.9% from the field.
- Joe Quintana posted 8.4 points, 2 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game last season.
- Jalin Anderson put up 6.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest last year. At the other end, he delivered 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.
Little Rock Players to Watch
- Nikola Maric averaged 14.1 points per contest to go with 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last season.
- Ruot Monyyong grabbed 10.9 rebounds per game, while Ben Coupet Jr. notched 1.9 assists per contest.
- Coupet hit an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Coupet and Monyyong were defensive standouts last season, with Coupet averaging one steal per game and Monyyong collecting 1.5 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
November
17
2021
Arkansas-Little Rock at Loyola Marymount
TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)