How to Watch LIU at Bryant in Men's College Basketball

On Saturday afternoon in college basketball action, LIU will hit the road to take on Bryant.

The 2021-22 college basketball season will continue forward on Saturday with quite a few good games to watch. While some will feature top-notch contenders going head-to-head, others will simply be average teams creating a good basketball game. One of those matchups will feature LIU hitting the road to take on Bryant.

How to Watch Long Island University Sharks at Bryant Bulldogs Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: CBSSN

Ahead of today's game, Long Island is 8-11 and are looking to pick up a much-needed win. They will need to string a few wins together immediately to turn things around. In their last outing, the Sharks ended up losing to Central Connecticut by a final score of 65-62.

On the other side of the court, the Bulldogs are coming into this game with an 11-8 record. They have shown signs of being a quality basketball team, but have also struggled with consistent. Bryant is fresh off of a 76-67 win over Merrimack in their last game.

This should be a fun matchup to watch. Not because these two teams are elite contenders, but because they match up well against each other. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the win.

